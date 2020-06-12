Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 12/06/2020

Deborah Silver Presents A Silver Spin On 'That Old Black Magic'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard chart-topping Jazz artist Deborah Silver announces the release of her brand new single "That Old Black Magic" from her upcoming full-length release Glitter & Grits (NTL Records).

The dynamic Silver, who is newly recovered from a 40-day battle with Covid-19, is excited to share her new creation which was recorded with the legendary Austin, Texas based Asleep At The Wheel and Ray Benson and produced by Benson. Deborah's hope is to bring some 'magic' to her fans through the gift of song in light of the current crises we are all facing as Americans.

These classic standards combining Asleep at the Wheel's outstanding Texas swing influence with Deborah's captivating jazz style bring a distinct and brand-new sound to the Great American Songbook. The legendary Quincy Jones said, "Silver's strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Her talent and beauty are equally extraordinary. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter!"
"That Old Black Magic", is available now on all digital platforms. https://orcd.co/thatoldblackmagic

The 7/24 full-length Glitter & Grits is also now available for pre-order and includes the immediate downloads of "That Old Black Magic" as well as "I Got Rhythm" for all who pre-purchase the album. (https://orcd.co/glittergrits)

Based on initial feedback from fans and industry alike, Glitter & Grits is destined to follow in the success of Deborah's Billboard #1 Traditional Jazz Album, #1 Heatseeker Album, and #2 Jazz Album The Gold Standards (produced by Steve Tyrell), which also climbed to #36 in Top Album Sales across all genres.






