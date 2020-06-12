Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 12/06/2020

Celebrate Rory Gallagher's 25th Anniversary

Celebrate Rory Gallagher's 25th Anniversary

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the current lockdown restrictions, understandably, events have had to be curtailed for the occasion; with the postponement of the unveiling of a statue outside of the Ulster Hall in Belfast, and the annual Rory Gallagher four-day music festival, in Ballyshannon, Ireland plus other planned tribute shows.

However, like the musician's own ability to improvise, the day will be marked by Rory followers around the world. WDR TV, in Germany, will be transmitting his many infamous Rockpalast performances and other European countries will be broadcasting Rory documentaries and concert programming.

On the 14th, Eagle Rock in partnership with YouTube will screen Rory's performance with Taste at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 at 8:00 p.m. (BST) and in the build up to that a streamed mini Rory festival will be taking place across Facebook and YouTube, staring at 5pm, featuring a number of musicians who played with or are inspired by Rory. Hosted by radio legend David 'Kid' Jensen, the stream will include 'Band Of Friends' featuring Rory's former drummer and bass player Brendan O'Neil and Gerry McAvoy, Belfast born singer/songwriter Dom Martin and Peter Donegan, son of Rory's first musical hero Lonnie Donegan.

Hot Press, Ireland's premier music and cultural, magazine are producing a special edition to honour the occasion (released June 18th) and together with Fender Musical Instruments they will host the opportunity for someone to win a Fender 'Rory Gallagher' replica Stratocaster. The publication will also feature contributions from the Rory's many admiring peers including new interviews with Slash, Johnny Marr, J Mascis amongst others.

2020 has already been a successful year for Rory's legend, with the release of the 'Check Shirt Wizard' album (a live collection of Rory's early 1977 UK performances), saw the artist return to the album charts, notably, claiming the No.1 spot in Billboard's Blues chart for three consecutive weeks. "This is a crowning honour in celebrating my brother, in his anniversary year and especially an acknowledgement of his devoted following" said Dónal Gallagher, Rory's brother and manager.






Most read news of the week
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police
Elvin Bishop Joins Shirley King On A Brand New Single "I Did You Wrong"
Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era
Special Video By The Reklaws To Be Featured In Racing Night Live
Pharmacose Releases Official Music Video For "The Clearing"
The Gooms Share New Video 'Free Sweaters? Fantastic!'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229580 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017795562744141 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how