Miramar Drive Releases New Single 'Caves'





"On February 16th, 2019 only 2 weeks before we released our first album as a band "Curtains", we lost someone that was like a family member to all of us. He was the father of two very close friends of ours, and basically a second father to us. This song was written in August 2019, so by that point I had some time to reflect on his passing. I typically don't write songs directed at 1 person specifically but in this instance, it felt like the only way to write. It's a letter to him talking about the how him being gone doesn't feel real, how he enjoyed and encouraged our music, how he was always in motion and working hard, and lastly that I hope he's found peace... wherever he may be."



Miramar Drive started in early 2014 as a solo project by Orlando, Florida based singer/songwriter Jacob Craddock with the release of "Letters to Life", which was self-produced in his bedroom at age 15. Every release from Miramar Drive has been produced by Craddock. His 2015 debut album "Back to Orlando" came to be after an unhappy 3-year stint living in Newport Beach, CA. After graduating high school and starting college back in Florida, Craddock converted his dorm into his new home studio. There he recorded the "Be Alive - EP", which sonically toned down his aggressive punk rock roots and relied more on uplifting lyrical content and mellow atmospheric guitars. A few months after the EP's release in summer 2016, Craddock once again moved to Southern California... this time as an adult.



Slow Down " in October 2017, followed by "Afterthought" in March 2018. The band agreed that with the success of the two singles, the next natural progression was to record an album. Shortly after drums were tracked, Charlie Bramuchi was added to the lineup as lead guitarist. With a completed line-up and full-length album in hand, the band went on to play a plethora of shows in Florida in 2019 to support the album release of "Curtains". The album was Miramar Drive's most successful release to date, garnishing over 20,000 streams between Spotify & Apple Music with no major playlist placements. After 6 months of pushing the album the band took some time off but re-entered the studio in February 2020 to produce two new high energy singles. "Paper Boy" released April 3rd, 2020 and "Caves" released June 5th, 2020.




