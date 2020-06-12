Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/06/2020

Chronixx Shares 'Same Prayer' Ft. Kabaka Pyramid

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chronixx provides a pillar of strength and hope on "Same Prayer," a benediction that carries a universal message throughout life's ups and downs. Fellow Jamaican lyricist Kabaka Pyramid complements the song with a verse echoing his sentiment. Following "Dela Move," "Same Prayer" is the second reveal from Chronixx's upcoming sophomore album Dela Splash, which is slated for release later this year. The Zion I Kings produced track is available today (June 11) via Soul Circle Music and will feature an accompanying visual next week.

The song rings true with today's tumultuous times, "There's so much good in the world and still evil a lurk. In the darkness a night, Jah protect I and I from the ones who nuh care about the fact that we share the same air and the blood that we bleed is alike," Chronixx laments in the third verse. The powerful message follows in the chorus, "and when I troddin in the streets today, please Jah Jah never leave my side. And everyday the same prayer I say and I'm saying it one more time. Trodding in the streets I pray Jah Jah beg yuh please, never lef I an I, oh never leave I an I."

Chronixx explains, "Same Prayer is, in part, a prayer for the younger generation to reflect on internally. It's also a reminder that there is a greater power directing things in the physical space. Instead of looking for solutions in our material lives, we can both reach out to this higher power and look deep within ourselves."






Most read news of the week
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police
Elvin Bishop Joins Shirley King On A Brand New Single "I Did You Wrong"
Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era
Special Video By The Reklaws To Be Featured In Racing Night Live
The Gooms Share New Video 'Free Sweaters? Fantastic!'
Apex Entertainment Hosting Star-Studded Event To Kick Off The Summer




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0276821 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021226406097412 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how