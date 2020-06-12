Lionel Boy Shares New Song 'Lately'





Native to Hawaii and now living in Long Beach, his sound mixes spacey synthesizers, impromptu breakbeats & bedroom pop. The EP was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach with Jonny Bell. Who Is Dovey? New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lionel Boy, the newest signing for LA tastemakers Innovative Leisure shares a third, jazzy, R&B-tinged single - " Lately " - from the upcoming Who Is Dovey? EP, out June 26th. The track follows on the heels of "Summer Fun," a song that UPROXX says "...shows what Lionel Boy does best," and "Lost," a song which The FADER described as "a detuned slacker-pop song that builds to a satisfyingly down-tempo guitar hook."FLOOD today premiered the song writing: "Anticipation is mounting for the debut EP from the Hawaii-born, Long Beach-based songwriter Lionel Boy... We've already heard the first two soulful, downtempo cuts from the record, and now the third arrives today in the form of the sax-heavy "Lately." The new track exhibits a continuation of the bedroom-confined sound of its predecessors, recalling the electro-pop of SoCal contemporaries like TV Girl. "Lately," however, possesses a dark undercurrent..."Speaking on "Lately," Lionel Boy says:"Last year (2019), we had a week of rain in Long Beach. It was then that I wrote " Lately ". I just begun learning how to incorporate samples into my songwriting, and " Lately " was the first project I was able to complete doing so. There was gloom, smoke and a feeling of monotony in the air- I think that comes through in the music. I can't really put my finger on it, but I was feelin some type of way."Native to Hawaii and now living in Long Beach, his sound mixes spacey synthesizers, impromptu breakbeats & bedroom pop. The EP was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach with Jonny Bell. Who Is Dovey?



