Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 12/06/2020

Lionel Boy Shares New Song 'Lately'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lionel Boy, the newest signing for LA tastemakers Innovative Leisure shares a third, jazzy, R&B-tinged single - "Lately" - from the upcoming Who Is Dovey? EP, out June 26th. The track follows on the heels of "Summer Fun," a song that UPROXX says "...shows what Lionel Boy does best," and "Lost," a song which The FADER described as "a detuned slacker-pop song that builds to a satisfyingly down-tempo guitar hook."

FLOOD today premiered the song writing: "Anticipation is mounting for the debut EP from the Hawaii-born, Long Beach-based songwriter Lionel Boy... We've already heard the first two soulful, downtempo cuts from the record, and now the third arrives today in the form of the sax-heavy "Lately." The new track exhibits a continuation of the bedroom-confined sound of its predecessors, recalling the electro-pop of SoCal contemporaries like TV Girl. "Lately," however, possesses a dark undercurrent..."

Speaking on "Lately," Lionel Boy says:
"Last year (2019), we had a week of rain in Long Beach. It was then that I wrote "Lately". I just begun learning how to incorporate samples into my songwriting, and "Lately" was the first project I was able to complete doing so. There was gloom, smoke and a feeling of monotony in the air- I think that comes through in the music. I can't really put my finger on it, but I was feelin some type of way."

Native to Hawaii and now living in Long Beach, his sound mixes spacey synthesizers, impromptu breakbeats & bedroom pop. The EP was recorded at Jazzcats Studio in Long Beach with Jonny Bell. Who Is Dovey?






Most read news of the week
Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards Extends Registration Deadline & Announces 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony
Clouzine Started To Accept Submissions To 4. International Electronic Music Awards
Billy Strings Announces Streaming Strings 2020 Tour
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Migos, Meek Mill, Billie Eilish And More Sign Open Letter To New York Police
Elvin Bishop Joins Shirley King On A Brand New Single "I Did You Wrong"
Music Partner Unveils An Innovative Model For Music Scoring And Licensing In The Post-COVID-19 Era
Special Video By The Reklaws To Be Featured In Racing Night Live
The Gooms Share New Video 'Free Sweaters? Fantastic!'
Apex Entertainment Hosting Star-Studded Event To Kick Off The Summer




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017666816711426 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how