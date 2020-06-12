6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track





"TROLLZ" follows 6ix9ine's "GOOBA," which debuted at No 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up over 300 million views on YouTube. He also linked up with Akon on a sequel to "Locked Up," which he previewed on Instagram. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nicki Minaj teams up with 6ix9ine on their highly-anticipated collaboration "TROLLZ"! The defiant track finds the rap queen and rainbow-haired MC clapping back at their haters while getting the last laugh. "I know you don't like me / You wanna fight me / Always on my page / Never double tap, like me," raps Nicki.She also boasts about her pen game ("My flow still sick / I ain't talking a pandemic / I write my own lyrics / A lot of these bitches gimmicks") and addresses snitches ("Talkin' about snitches when it's snitches in your camp").Twenty percent of the proceeds from the song including merch will go to The Bail Project Inc., which provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can't afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial."We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police," explained Nicki.Along with the song, they have also debuted a vibrant video, which was shot in the guest bedroom of 6ix9ine's house. Nicki, who is rumored to be pregnant, flaunts her curvy figure in scantily-clad outfits and twerks alongside some baddies in a pool. They also feed each other cotton candy, while 6ix9ine combs Nicki's hair and shows off his ankle monitor.The two previously worked together on "FEFE," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the Kanye West-assisted "MAMA," both off 6ix9ine's debut album Dummy Boy.Despite the controversy surrounding his snitching, Nicki has remained loyal to Tekashi. Following his arrest in November 2018, she shared her support for him. "When I know somebody there's nothing you can tell me about him," she said. "That's just how it is.""TROLLZ" follows 6ix9ine's "GOOBA," which debuted at No 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up over 300 million views on YouTube. He also linked up with Akon on a sequel to "Locked Up," which he previewed on Instagram.



