Burt Bacharach And Daniel Tashian Team For Blue Umbrella - A Collaborative EP Of Original Songs Out July 31, 2020

We Go Way Back New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian have announced their Blue Umbrella EP (July 31 / Big Yellow Dog Music), a set of fresh original songs co-written by the three-time Academy Award-winning music legend and the writer/producer behind modern classics like Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour(which earned Tashian an Album of The Year GRAMMY in 2019). Centered around five new originals by this cross-generational songwriting duo, Blue Umbrella is Bachrach's first album in 15 years and Tashian's dream collaboration with his childhood hero.Listen to "Bells of St. Augustine" from Blue Umbrella here: https://fanlink.to/BellsOfStAugustineWatch an exclusive video interview with Bacharach and Tashian about the project via the LA Times: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2020-06-11/burt-bacharach-daniel-tashian-bells-of-st-augustineRecorded in Nashville, Blue Umbrella features Daniel on vocals and Burt on piano backed by some of the city's finest musicians (Dennis Crouch, Fred Eltringham, Tom Bukovac, Jim Hoke). Filled with rich, jazzy chords that underpin restless, dynamic melodies and graceful, understated lyrics, the EP is a true blend of the songwriters' personalities, sensibilities and spirits. While refusing to settle for nostalgia, Blue Umbrella cements Bacharach & Tashian as a 21st-century ampersand worthy of the Brill Building."Daniel's instincts are always right on target," says Bacharach. "Musically, he's got the chord before I've got the chord, when I can't find the chord. I appreciate it so much. He hears impeccably. He brings to the table a great lyric sense. He tells a great story. He also brings some valuable music stuff. It's a really collaborative thing.""There's nothing I'd rather do than make music with Burt Bacharach," adds Tashian. "They say you shouldn't meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you. But I haven't found that about Burt."Burt Bacharach is one of songwriting's most honored and successful composers. A recipient of three Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and eight GRAMMY Awards (including the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award and 1997 Trustees Award), he revolutionized the music of the 1950s and 60s. Daniel Tashian joins an esteemed list of lyricists to partner with Bachrach, including Hal David and Elvis Costello. Daniel Tashian has written songs for Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Lee Ann Womack, Josh Turner, Maisie Peters, NeedtoBreathe and Brett Eldredge. As a producer, he's recently made albums with Eldredge, Lily & Madeleine, Jessie James Decker and A Girl Called Eddy. His songs have appeared in such TV shows as Breaking Bad, Pretty Little Liars and Nashville. Aside from his two Grammy Awards for Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, he has been nominated for another for his children's music album I Love Rainy Daysand just released his second children's music album Mr. Moonlight (Big Yellow Dog Music).BLUE UMBRELLA TRACKLISTBells of St. AugustineWhistling in the DarkBlue UmbrellaMidnight WatchWe Go Way Back



