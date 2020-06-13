



Country artist Kimberly Dawn recentlyreleased her latest single, "Nashville". From the singer/ songwriter behind "Slow Dancin' in the Dark" - nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood



"When you start achieving your goals and achieving what you set out to do , you really need to take a step back, and say wow, I did that. So honored to be able to tell my stories through music, touching just one life is a blessing" explains Dawn of the inspiration behind the song. "Music is something we can all connect to."



Produced and co-written with Josiah Rosen in Hollywood, California, with backup vocals by Alisan Porter, the song relies on playful lyrical imagery as it touches on coming-of-age elements to which so many can relate. With upbeat melody, the story speaks to making lasting memories: cruising carefree toward a "sunset dripping down a summer sky," recalling that old familiar song on the radio. The singer declares "I ain't afraid of changing," finding courage to chase big dreams in the face of passing time, yet holding steadfast to the real love that once was: "I hope you think of me, too."



Find "Nashville" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.



Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like "Cadillac Lovers" and "Slow Dancin' in the Dark" - nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award Nominated Kimberly Dawn Signed with 50/50 Global Muzik for single " Nashville" to be distributed via Sony Music/The Orchard With Publishing via BMG Rights Management. Following her dreams and a bright future music storyteller, and country artist Kimberly Dawn, is making waves!Country artist Kimberly Dawn recentlyreleased her latest single, "Nashville". From the singer/ songwriter behind "Slow Dancin' in the Dark" - nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards - comes a sweet summertime ballad about finding love, chasing dreams, and moving on. Using a natural talent for storytelling and song to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience, Kimberly Dawn sets real-life to music. Now, teaming up with 50/50 Global Muzik and Sony/The Orchard Publishing rights Management handling globally administration along with creative, Dawn is soon to be rising on the charts!"When you start achieving your goals and achieving what you set out to do , you really need to take a step back, and say wow, I did that. So honored to be able to tell my stories through music, touching just one life is a blessing" explains Dawn of the inspiration behind the song. "Music is something we can all connect to."Produced and co-written with Josiah Rosen in Hollywood, California, with backup vocals by Alisan Porter, the song relies on playful lyrical imagery as it touches on coming-of-age elements to which so many can relate. With upbeat melody, the story speaks to making lasting memories: cruising carefree toward a "sunset dripping down a summer sky," recalling that old familiar song on the radio. The singer declares "I ain't afraid of changing," finding courage to chase big dreams in the face of passing time, yet holding steadfast to the real love that once was: "I hope you think of me, too."Find "Nashville" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. Catch the music video - set in Nashville against a backdrop of Broadway honky-tonks and bright lights - on Apple Music and YouTube. Discover musician and singer/ songwriter Kimberly Dawn online atwww.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com, along with upcoming show dates, videos, and articles offering a sneak peek behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like "Cadillac Lovers" and "Slow Dancin' in the Dark" - nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards - the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn's personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. "All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I've done what I set out to do." Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles' House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. This February, catch Dawn at the "20/20 Vision" REGARD 10 event celebrating #TheYearOfTheWomen at LA's SOFITEL Hotel. Don't miss her brand new single, "Nashville" or her weekly blog, where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.



