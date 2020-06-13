DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100



bit.ly/2MRpE8X New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amid the massive ongoing social justice movement, rap phenom DaBaby has just released the Black Lives Matter Remix to his latest hit record, "ROCKSTAR" featuring Roddy Ricch. DaBaby opens the Seth In The Kitchen-produced track by recounting his own experiences. The timely remix features the Charlotte native's undeniable flow with a hint of urgency as he announces that his community is "all fed up [and] coming back for everything."The Grammy-nominated artist's dedication extends beyond the recording studio as he hopes to utilize his platform and label, Billion Dollar Baby Ent., to help combat systemic racism.The "ROCKSTAR" remix coincides with news that the original cut has now earned DaBaby his first#1 on Billboard'sHot 100. The song, which does not yet have an accompanying visual, also reached #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop, Hot Rap Songs and Streaming Songs charts. "ROCKSTAR" appears on DaBaby's sophomore album Blame it on Baby, which saw record-breaking success following its April release.The album reached #1 on Billboard'sTop200Albums,Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.The 13-track project debuted on Spotify's US Top 50and includes appearances by Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The album features production by DJ K.i.D, with additional production by Jetsonmade, London On Da Track and more. To date, Blame it on Baby has exceeded 916M global streams.smarturl.it/RockstarBLMsmarturl.it/BlameItOnBabywww.blameitonbaby.comtwitter.com/dababydababywww.instagram.com/dababybit.ly/2MRpE8X



