James Barker Band Releases Brand New Song "Summer Time" Today

The release of Singles Only follows

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO and Canadian Country Music Award winners James Barker Band release their brand new single " Summer Time " with Universal Music. The song is a play on words, not so much talking about the weather but more about that very relatable feeling that comes with the changing of the seasons; longer days, a slower pace, soaking it all in. Summer Time " is the first brand new music from the band since the release of their sophomore EP Singles Only (May 2019). On the track, lead singer James Barker comments, "We know how important summer is for Canadians and we know this summer feels a little bit different but we hope the song spreads a little positivity and fans connect with that nostalgic feeling of a more relaxed state of mind that comes with this season."This past Monday June 8, James Barker Band celebrated their 75th consecutive and finale livestream show of the #sixoclockshadowsessions series where they announced the release of upcoming new music. In the early days of the global pandemic, with music events and sports seasons being cancelled and lots of uncertainty on the news, the James Barker Band wanted to find a way to bring people together every night with music. On March 19, James Barker went live on Instagram for their fans, playing new songs, old songs and covers for fans from his home in Nashville with his wife and their dog. With the other three band mates (Taylor Abram, Bobby Martin, and Connor Stephen) hilarious banter throughout the show - this became a daily routine for James Barker Band and something the fans counted on, James often taking requests and helping celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversaries for people stuck inside. As the sessions continued, they were streamed across all of the band's social platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and most recently Tik Tok with a different theme every night; Movie Monday, Taylor Tuesdays, Big Wheels Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Casual Friday, Dance Party Saturday and Psychedelic Sunday. James Barker Band have been on a meteoric rise since the four burst onto the scene with their major label debut just four years ago. Along with their national awards and record-breaking metrics, JBB have a list of international accomplishments unprecedented for a domestically signed band - over 160 million global streams, the only Canadian signed country act to play CMA's C2C Festival last year in London, UK & Germany. The band was recently nominated for Country Music Association's (CMA) Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, the second CMA nomination for James Barker Band.The release of Singles Only follows James Barker Band's debut EP Game On (April 2017). Their first five singles have all reached the top-10 on Canadian country radio, already achieving 1 Platinum and 5 consecutive Gold singles. The James Barker Band has had the most spun song by a Canadian artist on Canadian country radio in both 2017 (Chills) and 2018 (Good Together). "Game On" was awarded "Country Album of the Year" at the 2018 JUNO awards. Their first #1 Canadian country radio hit " Chills " also reached #46 on the American Billboard Country Chart, they are the first domestically signed act to do so. The band have made history with the SOCAN Songwriter Prize nomination for their song " Chills ", which is the first ever country music nomination for this prestigious all-genre award. This record-breaking single was also awarded "Single of the Year" and "Best Selling Canadian Single" at the 2018 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards.




