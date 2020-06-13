Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video



Luke's headline concert tours have played for over one million fans every year for the last six years with four of those reaching 1.5 million. In total, Luke has performed for nearly 12 million fans in the last ten years with seven headline tours including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Luke Bryan delivered a new digital song and video for his fans today, "Build Me A Daddy," from his forthcoming seventh studio album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE out August 7th via UMG Nashville/Universal Music. The song was written by Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler and is one of 10 tracks off the new record. The video shot by Michael Monaco, was filmed earlier this year south of Nashville. "Build Me A Daddy" is available now.Next Thursday, June 18th Luke is set to perform "Build Me A Daddy" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.Luke's BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album already includes two #1 hits " Knockin' Boots " and "What She Wants Tonight" plus his current smash single " One Margarita ". This song has become one of the biggest hits of the summer racing Luke to his 30th top 10 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Dating back to his first week in the upper tier (Sept. 8, 2007) Luke has the most such hits. The four-time Entertainer of the Year's latest smash hit, " One Margarita " is the #1 most downloaded country song, two weeks running. To date, the three songs have amassed nearly 600 million on demand streams.Pre-order the new album BELOWBORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE:Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler) Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)In 2019, Luke was named as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for CRASH MY PARTY and wrapped the last ten years as the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has released 24 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million. Luke has also tallied nearly 13 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold, plus four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles.Luke's headline concert tours have played for over one million fans every year for the last six years with four of those reaching 1.5 million. In total, Luke has performed for nearly 12 million fans in the last ten years with seven headline tours including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events. He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including six ACM awards, six CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more.



