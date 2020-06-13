Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 13/06/2020

Croatian Electronica Artist Walter Wayne Releases Track "Oblivion" Via Superposition Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zapresic, Croatia - Croatian electronica artist Walter Wayne releases track "Oblivion" via SuperPosition Records. Oblivion is Walter's first track done in minimal techno style heavily influenced by some of best work from Boris Brejcha. Track is 8 min and 39s long featuring slow build up of uplifting melody which dominates in second part of the track.

Minimal techno is something what I'm experimenting for some time now in my studio and this is first track which I have decided to release for my fans.
While this style of techno sounds simple and relaxing it's quite opposite how you feel as an artist while trying to make a track like this to sound right.
I'm more than happy that this is just first track in sequence of several tracks that I plan to release in this style.
"Oblivion" is out now on all platforms.
www.walterwaynemusic.com
www.facebook.com/WalterWayneMusic
twitter.com/WWayneMusic
bit.ly/WalterWayne
soundcloud.com/superpositionrecords/oblivion-walter-wayne-original-mix-master






