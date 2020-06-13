Croatian Electronica Artist Walter Wayne Releases Track "Oblivion" Via Superposition Records





Minimal techno is something what I'm experimenting for some time now in my studio and this is first track which I have decided to release for my fans.

While this style of techno sounds simple and relaxing it's quite opposite how you feel as an artist while trying to make a track like this to sound right.

I'm more than happy that this is just first track in sequence of several tracks that I plan to release in this style.

www.walterwaynemusic.com

www.facebook.com/WalterWayneMusic

twitter.com/WWayneMusic

bit.ly/WalterWayne

