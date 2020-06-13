Louise Goffin's Timeless New Album 'Two Different Movies' Out Today





Instagram: instagram.com/louisegoffinmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Louise Goffin's new album 'Two Different Movies' is out now. Co-produced by Goffin and 4x Grammy-winner Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Ziggy Marley), she viewed the album as a source of creative renewal. She reached into memories of her past growing up in Laurel Canyon to create this 10-track, genre-diverse lyrical story about love, simplifying life, open roads and uncertainty.Goffin allowed herself to be more vulnerable than ever while making this record, something that rings true from the opening note. Goffin seeks to regain her freedom post break-up on the title track, "why do I always end up chasing some celluloid escape, something black and white and out-of-print, and I don't even know where to find it." On "Made To Be Good" she calms fears that tend to be self-fulfilling. The lyrics of the song are a prayer she says she wishes she had her entire life when her overactive imagination got the best of her and started to distrust the future. One of the album's standouts -- " Oh My God " -- takes on a completely new and renewed meaning during this time. The track "brings to mind artists like John Lennon as Goffin stretches out her verses and builds the emotion alongside rich orchestration" (Glide), calling out to a higher power and searching for solace during uncertain times. It's eerily reminiscent of the numerous videos of people playing music from their balconies in solidarity during quarantines.Influenced by growing up around her songwriting genius parents Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Goffin released her first album Kid Blue in 1979 and now her 10th album Two Different Movies. Along the way she's played a number of roles both on and off the stage. She started her career opening for Jackson Browne, toured with Tears For Fears and produced her mother on the GRAMMY-nominated A Holiday Carole. In an effort to preserve the legacy of her parents, Goffin founded The Goffin & King Foundation, a non-profit that dedicates itself to providing educational opportunities for songwriters. More recently, Goffin launched her Song Chronicles podcast, where she has chatted with artists such as JD Souther, Sam Hollander, Desmond Childs, & Kathy Valentine to explore and show both fans and up-and-coming songwriters the thinking and inspiration behind their songs.'Two Different Movies' is available everywhere now: ffm.to/twodifferentmovies'Two Different Movies' Track List: Simple LifeRattle And The Roll (feat. Billy Harvey) Heart AttackOh My God (arranged by Van Dyke Parks)Made To Be Good (feat.Billy Harvey)The Heart Is The Last FrontierEvery Love SongTwo Different MoviesIt Started A Long Time AgoSafe Place to Land'Two Different Movies' Credits:Produced by: Dave Way & Louise GoffinRecorded and Mixed by: Dave WayMastered by: Pete Lyman at InfrasonicExecutive Producer: Mitch RudmanWebsite: louisegoffin.comFacebook: facebook.com/louisegoffinmusicTwitter: twitter.com/LouiseGoffinInstagram: instagram.com/louisegoffinmusic



