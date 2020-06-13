Lambert Shares 'In In' - Out Today



"Even though I like the idea of an Intro, it always seems a bit absurd to me that this should mark a Beginning of something. There is always something happening before the Introduction. Something that might also be essential for the Art or the Story that is introduced with this Intro. Hollywood found out about that around 20 Years ago, and instead of sequels they started to produce prequels."



Lambert recently worked with up and coming film director Tom Oxenham to create "Becoming Lambert', a mockumentary short film, incorporating music from his stunning recent album True (out now on Mercury KX). Watch the Mockumentary here.



Lambert is a singular talent whose bold vision and compositional flair is informed as much by pop music and wider culture as it is by any classical repertoire. From 2017's stunning 'Sweet Apocalypse', a masterful collection of orchestral works concerned with locating moments of beauty amid the dystopian future humanity is fast racing towards, to last year's 'True' album and the haunting, delicate 'Alone' EP, Lambert has created his own, spellbinding sonic language that stirs the soul and inspires the mind. By turns hypnotic, sombre, and enchanting, he excels at creating moods and mesmerising the listener; a deep sense of drama often gives way to an enigmatic playfulness, colourful melodies skipping lightly through his songs.

'This music is truly enchanting, playful and sombre, often composed of both, humour and drama, with a deep-focused emphasis on execution and sense… where less is undoubtedly, greatly, much more.' Headphone Commute

