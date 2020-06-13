Stephan Moccio Shares New Single "Le Temps Qui Passe"





Speaking of 'Le Temps Qui Passe', Stephan says, "It means 'time passing' in French. And we are often reminded that time stands still for no man. We should not take for granted our time alive to make a difference in this world…to not hesitate living life to the fullest. If nothing seems to ever change, we only have ourselves to blame."



With the bombardment of 24-hour rolling news and ever-present social media, we live in a world that moves fast, perhaps too fast. What we could all do with is music that is good for the heart and mind, restoring our inner calm no matter what our language.



On this new music, Stephan returns to his roots in classical composition and back to the instrument he knows best, the piano. But if truth be known, the piano has never been too far away. In fact, they are inseparable. Throughout his career, you can hear his performances on countless recordings by the world's biggest artists. He has written and composed songs for global stars: 'Wrecking Ball' for Miley Cyrus, 'A New Day Has Come' for



His classical upbringing and discipline combined with his pop song-writing sensitivities gives him a unique edge in the piano music genre. It is why he has been recognized for his impeccable mastery of hand-crafted melody, arrangement, harmonic depth and a provocative pianistic touch.



Stephan creates music that moves you, music that is built on decades of experience and dedication to his craft and continues to win over audiences globally. It is his ability to convey emotion without words that is so special: writing melodies that course through his emotive and delicately wrought compositions. This new solo piano music is romantic, organic, raw and honest, revealing a more sensual and vulnerable side of this multi-faceted artist.

"I needed to recalibrate on many levels - musically, personally and mentally," says Stephan. "Solitude and quiet, in a noisy world, are elements I have been craving for a long time. Naturally, it made sense to engage in an intimate conversation between myself and the instrument which has been faithful to me my entire life. Strip it all down… one person, in one room, with one instrument."



Sometimes music can say so much more than words. In its purely instrumental state, the blissfully flowing sounds of Stephan's piano playing span the depth of human emotion, with its tender, beautiful, dark and light tones. Perhaps it is truly, sincerely the most international music, transcending cultures, because it has no lyrics. It's music that can be universally understood - and felt.

WWW.STEPHANMOCCIO.COM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After writing chart-topping hits for the likes of Céline Dion, Avril Lavigne, Seal and Josh Groban, multiple Grammy and Academy Award-nominated composer, songwriter and producer Stephan Moccio shares his new track "Le Temps Qui Passe," out now on Decca Records/Universal Music. Since the release of his first single 'Fracture' in mid-April, Stephan songs have racked up over 11M streams and 2M monthly listeners.Speaking of 'Le Temps Qui Passe', Stephan says, "It means 'time passing' in French. And we are often reminded that time stands still for no man. We should not take for granted our time alive to make a difference in this world…to not hesitate living life to the fullest. If nothing seems to ever change, we only have ourselves to blame."With the bombardment of 24-hour rolling news and ever-present social media, we live in a world that moves fast, perhaps too fast. What we could all do with is music that is good for the heart and mind, restoring our inner calm no matter what our language.On this new music, Stephan returns to his roots in classical composition and back to the instrument he knows best, the piano. But if truth be known, the piano has never been too far away. In fact, they are inseparable. Throughout his career, you can hear his performances on countless recordings by the world's biggest artists. He has written and composed songs for global stars: 'Wrecking Ball' for Miley Cyrus, 'A New Day Has Come' for Celine Dion and 'Earned It' for The Weeknd - a track featured on the film Fifty Shades of Grey for which he received an Oscar nomination.His classical upbringing and discipline combined with his pop song-writing sensitivities gives him a unique edge in the piano music genre. It is why he has been recognized for his impeccable mastery of hand-crafted melody, arrangement, harmonic depth and a provocative pianistic touch.Stephan creates music that moves you, music that is built on decades of experience and dedication to his craft and continues to win over audiences globally. It is his ability to convey emotion without words that is so special: writing melodies that course through his emotive and delicately wrought compositions. This new solo piano music is romantic, organic, raw and honest, revealing a more sensual and vulnerable side of this multi-faceted artist."I needed to recalibrate on many levels - musically, personally and mentally," says Stephan. "Solitude and quiet, in a noisy world, are elements I have been craving for a long time. Naturally, it made sense to engage in an intimate conversation between myself and the instrument which has been faithful to me my entire life. Strip it all down… one person, in one room, with one instrument."Sometimes music can say so much more than words. In its purely instrumental state, the blissfully flowing sounds of Stephan's piano playing span the depth of human emotion, with its tender, beautiful, dark and light tones. Perhaps it is truly, sincerely the most international music, transcending cultures, because it has no lyrics. It's music that can be universally understood - and felt.WWW.STEPHANMOCCIO.COM



