Surfaces Team Up With Elton John On New Track "Learn To Fly"





"Having heard 'Sunday Best' for the first time in Australia and liking it so much, I was surprised when the guys reached out to me to sing and play a little piano on 'Learn To Fly,'" says Elton John. "I loved the song and the production on the track they sent me. We recorded via Zoom in LA and it was so much fun working on a non-Elton record. These guys are terrific and we had a blast collaborating."



"'Learn To Fly' is a song we started writing months ago right after putting the finishing touches on our third album Horizons. After recording the demo, it was floating around and got into the hands of Elton who wanted to be a part of the track. After a series of Zoom studio sessions we were able to record together from quarantine," says Surfaces. "Working with Elton felt like the idea of winning a GRAMMY. He was so passionate and driven and we couldn't have wished for a more effortless collaboration. We hope this song will spread love in a time when the world could really use some and inspire people to open up their hearts."



Earlier this year, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the global success of Surfaces' song "Sunday Best," which has over 1 billion streams to-date, the Texas-based duo, composed of Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki, have joined forces with the legendary multi-GRAMMY Award winning Elton John for new track "Learn to Fly." Produced by Surfaces and recorded via Zoom, the artists came together with the hope of making a song that will help the world learn how to fly again. On "Learn to Fly" Elton John urges listeners to "keep that head up, don't you worry it will be alright," providing the inspiration we all need to shake off those blues during a time of global turmoil. Together, Elton and Surfaces reassure us that through teamwork, unity, compassion and positive thinking, we can start to create a better world for all."Having heard 'Sunday Best' for the first time in Australia and liking it so much, I was surprised when the guys reached out to me to sing and play a little piano on 'Learn To Fly,'" says Elton John. "I loved the song and the production on the track they sent me. We recorded via Zoom in LA and it was so much fun working on a non-Elton record. These guys are terrific and we had a blast collaborating.""'Learn To Fly' is a song we started writing months ago right after putting the finishing touches on our third album Horizons. After recording the demo, it was floating around and got into the hands of Elton who wanted to be a part of the track. After a series of Zoom studio sessions we were able to record together from quarantine," says Surfaces. "Working with Elton felt like the idea of winning a GRAMMY. He was so passionate and driven and we couldn't have wished for a more effortless collaboration. We hope this song will spread love in a time when the world could really use some and inspire people to open up their hearts."Earlier this year, Surfaces made their TV debut when performing " Sunday Best " on Late Night with Seth Meyers following the release of their third studio album, Horizons, in February. Peaking at #24 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, the success of " Sunday Best " has skyrocketed the duo to the #1 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart. Currently, the song can be found on Apple's Today's Hits, Pure Pop, Adult Alternative and Charting Now stations as well as being #108 worldwide on Spotify and on the platform's Today's Top Hits playlist, #5 on Amazon's Pop Chart and #6 on Pandora's Trendsetters Chart. In addition, " Sunday Best " is currently being used as part of the Beats by Dre campaign featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams and more.



