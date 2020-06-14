Atlanta Rapper Freddie Of R.N.I. Releases Two New Singles!





Follow Freddie of RNI: https://instagram.com/freddieofrni New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The young Atlanta rapper Freddie of RNI is starting to make a lot of noise in the music industry, and for all of the right reasons. Celebrating the success of his most recent successes in "All Gas," which now sits at over 17K views on YouTube since it's release, Freddie of RNI now sits among the top 4 million YouTube channels currently according to Social Blade.Joining a long list of artists getting back to work this week Freddie of RNI makes up for lost time by releasing 2 new releases to YouTube. The new singles "Far As It Go" produced by YungTago and " Bank Account " produced by Unknown Instrumentals are both set to be on Freddie of RNI's upcoming EP " Hear Me Out " which hits stores later this month.Freddie Ushera, better known by his stage name Freddie of R.N.I. is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He received initial recognition from his breakout singles All Gas, produced by Beat Demons, released in 2020.Freddie of R.N.I. picked up the art of rap from his older brother in 2016, who was the first of the two to pick u p a pad and a pen, but he credits Tupac for being his greatest musical influence. His debut album " Hear Me Out " is set to be released in June of 2020, featuring a mixture of r&b and rap music.Listen to "Far As It Go:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTT12QmaGiAListen to " Bank Account ": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8XM53q1TXkFollow Freddie of RNI: https://instagram.com/freddieofrni



