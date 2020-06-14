Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 14/06/2020

Surf Mesa Remix Of Marshmello And Halsey's "Be Kind" Is Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Astralwerks released "Be Kind" - Surf Mesa Remix! Surf Mesa brings an upbeat, summery warmth to Marshmello and Halsey's global smash hit, which amassed over 100 million combined global streams in its first month of release.
Surf Mesa says, "I've looked up to Marshmello and Halsey for as long as I can remember. When they asked me to remix their song, 'Be Kind,' I knew I had to create something special."

21-year-old electronic producer Surf Mesa is a superstar in the making. At 19-years-old, Surf Mesa was navigating the success of his first major it "ily" (i love you baby) featuring Emilee. With number one hits on Spotify and a Top 10 spot on Billboard's Dance/ Electronic Songs chart, the LA producer could hardly believe his success. Starting out writing original songs on Soundcloud and tirelessly remixing song after song, Surf Mesa channelled his vibrant energy and solidified his own path for long-term success.






