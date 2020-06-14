BBC Radio 2 Announces Radiohead's "OK Computer" As The Ultimate 90s Album, As Voted By Listeners



Over the past three weeks, listeners have been choosing their favourite album from an online poll which included a mix of genres, from girl power to grunge, boybands to Britpop, rock to heavy metal and dance to hip hop. OK Computer is the third studio album from English rock band Radiohead. It reached number one in the UK Albums Chart in 1997 and won Best Alternative



Fearne Cotton says: "It's been fascinating to look back at some of the seminal albums of the 90s and see which have stood the test of time. The nation has spoken and



Colin Greenwood and Philip Selway from Radiohead, both left messages to Fearne on



Colin Greenwood says: "I just wanted to say thank you so much to your listeners for voting OK Computer as the ultimate 90s record, that's really kind and really cool… I just wanted to share a couple of memories of when we made it, which was in the Autumn/Winter of 96… we recorded a lot of the songs in this dark, wood-panelled, candlelit ballroom, which was just an incredible experience. Two of my favourite songs probably would have been Let Down and Paranoid Android. Paranoid Android because I finally got to play some percussion really badly and Let Down because it's a song that we didn't play live for a long time after we recorded it and we played it more recently and it's just become such a special part of what we do when on tour… I'm just really grateful and happy that people love the record and those atmospheres captured in that magical place stand up today and you can hear them on the record."



Philip Selway says: "I would like to thank the



The shortlist for Your Ultimate 90s Album poll was curated by a panel of music experts including



The Top 10 albums from the poll results are as follows:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. REM -

6. Pulp - Different Class

7.

8. The

9.

10. U2 - Achtung Baby

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As announced on Sounds Of The 90s on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, Fearne Cotton reveals the results of the Ultimate 90s Album listener poll with Radiohead's 1997 album OK Computer coming out on top.Over the past three weeks, listeners have been choosing their favourite album from an online poll which included a mix of genres, from girl power to grunge, boybands to Britpop, rock to heavy metal and dance to hip hop. OK Computer is the third studio album from English rock band Radiohead. It reached number one in the UK Albums Chart in 1997 and won Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards in 1998.Fearne Cotton says: "It's been fascinating to look back at some of the seminal albums of the 90s and see which have stood the test of time. The nation has spoken and Radiohead are victorious. I think this album, OK Computer, captures the mood of the decade and became a personal favourite for so many with memories of happiness and pain wrapped into its nostalgia. An all-time classic!"Colin Greenwood and Philip Selway from Radiohead, both left messages to Fearne on Sounds Of The 90s to thank listeners for the win.Colin Greenwood says: "I just wanted to say thank you so much to your listeners for voting OK Computer as the ultimate 90s record, that's really kind and really cool… I just wanted to share a couple of memories of when we made it, which was in the Autumn/Winter of 96… we recorded a lot of the songs in this dark, wood-panelled, candlelit ballroom, which was just an incredible experience. Two of my favourite songs probably would have been Let Down and Paranoid Android. Paranoid Android because I finally got to play some percussion really badly and Let Down because it's a song that we didn't play live for a long time after we recorded it and we played it more recently and it's just become such a special part of what we do when on tour… I'm just really grateful and happy that people love the record and those atmospheres captured in that magical place stand up today and you can hear them on the record."Philip Selway says: "I would like to thank the Radio 2 listeners for choosing OK Computer as Your Ultimate 90s Album... Working with Nigel Godrich on the album really freed us up and gave our sessions a sense of having the run of school after all the teachers had gone home. My favourite track on the album is Let Down, we recorded that song in a spooky Tudor manor house just outside Bath, and whenever I hear it I can easily place myself back amongst the five of us playing late at night, in a wood-panelled, candlelit room feeling ever so slightly strung out... Another favourite is No Surprises... it was the first take of the first session for the album, we did it to warm up and then spent the next couple of months recording multiple different versions because we didn't trust that this version could be it, typical Radiohead."The shortlist for Your Ultimate 90s Album poll was curated by a panel of music experts including Radio 2 Head of Music and Head Judge of the annual Mercury Prize, Jeff Smith, Editor of Music Week, Mark Sutherland, Radio 2's Trevor Nelson and Ana Matronic who appears on the episode to talk about the albums that made the list and life in New York in the 90s.The Top 10 albums from the poll results are as follows:1. Radiohead - OK Computer2. Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory3. Nirvana - Nevermind4. Oasis - Definitely Maybe5. REM - Automatic For The People6. Pulp - Different Class7. Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill8. The Verve - Urbans Hymns9. Primal Scream - Screamadelica10. U2 - Achtung Baby Sounds Of The 90s With Fearne Cotton is available to listen on BBC Sounds every Saturday and is broadcast on BBC Radio 2 every Friday from 11pm-1am.



