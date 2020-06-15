Bruce Springsteen Performs 'Reason To Believe' Off New Stockholm 2005 Album



The 26-song set features outstanding versions of the D&D tour's core tracks led by the bullet microphone reimagining of "Reason to Believe" and the storytelling masterclass "The Hitter," along with tour premieres of "Downbound Train," "Across The Border," " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen is releasing new recordings of old performances for his fans. He has recently released a recording of " Reason To Believe " from his show in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 25, 2005.In front of his beloved Swedish fans, Bruce unspooled a Devils and Dust tour solo performance par excellence.The 26-song set features outstanding versions of the D&D tour's core tracks led by the bullet microphone reimagining of "Reason to Believe" and the storytelling masterclass "The Hitter," along with tour premieres of "Downbound Train," "Across The Border," " Blinded By The Light " and a heartfelt piano reading of "Walk Like a Man" played for the first time since 1988. Stockholm 2005 also features "Empty Sky," "Black Cowboys," "Part Man, Part Monkey," and "Lucky Town" on guitar, " The Promise " and "Point Blank" on piano.



