Clint Lowery Surprise Releases Grief & Distance EP

One of the architects of the turn-of-the-century's hard rock revolution, Clint Lowery stands out as a prolific powerhouse whose discography includes chart-topping platinum albums as a co-founder of GRAMMY®Award-nominated New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-nominated and platinum Sevendust co-founder, vocalist, and guitarist Clint Lowery surprise released the Grief & Distance EP via Rise Records. Lowery recorded the five-song set entirely in quarantine at Sawhorse Studios. The EP features three brand new songs, as well as acoustic versions of "What's The Matter" and " Kings " from Lowery's January 2020-released, striking solo debut God Bless The Renegades."This EP was my way to process the loss of my mother, and the hard hit and the uncertainty of my livelihood from the pandemic," Lowery says. "I escaped into my basement and into the songwriting process...it never fails me."GRIEF & DISTANCE TRACK LISTING:"Distance""I'm Wrong""What's The Matter" (Acoustic Version) Kings " (Acoustic Version)One of the architects of the turn-of-the-century's hard rock revolution, Clint Lowery stands out as a prolific powerhouse whose discography includes chart-topping platinum albums as a co-founder of GRAMMY®Award-nominated Sevendust as well as Dark New Day, Call Me No One, and Hello Demons Meet Skeletons. Not to mention, everyone from Korn to Seether has sought him out on tour as a guitarist. He remains an accomplished songwriter with credits for Godsmack and many others.



