Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/06/2020

Kojey Radical Releases New Single 'Same Boat' Ft. Mereba

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After the release of his first single of 2020, "Proud Of You," East London's KOJEY RADICAL continues his run with his emotive, reflective and uplifting new single "Same Boat"' featuring Atlanta singer, songwriter and producer Mereba.

Kojey Radical switches gears for a softer tone on the new cut, matched against the raspy, regal vocals of one-to-watch talent Mereba. "Working with Mereba was a dream come true, I've been such a fan for such a long time and her perspective on this song was incredible," says Kojey. Speaking on "Same Boat" he continues on to say, "I like to think back on my journey through art and music and really consider who & what shaped me. I think there was no one more integral than my mother because she never restricted me. Even when she didn't understand or agree. She gave me the recipe to continue."

The new single arrives after his debut of the hour long "Proud Of You'" film; an acutely personal and poignant piece of work which features over 100 submissions from his community after his call-out for fans to get involved in his #imsoimsoproud challenge. As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Kojey partnered with the global mental health movement #IAMWHOLE, Jordan Stephens and Spirit Media to debut the film exclusively via their Instagram on Friday May 22nd.

2020 so far has seen RADICAL nurturing his creativity and using his time in isolation to offer a deeper insight into how he approaches his art; writing and recording a track on IG live in less than an hour with fellow U.K. artist, Ebenezer, and hosting weekly "IN SESSION" IG lives with a plethora of different artists and creatives. He's also been seen collaborating with Mick Jenkins on "Snakes" and Jarreau Vandal's "Nothing Nice" which also featured Gaidaa.






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
John McLaughlin And The 4th Dimension Release First New Recording In Five Years - To Benefit The Jazz Foundation Of America
marcus. Releases 45 Remix With A 2pac Sample From The "Thug Life" Album Featuring Snoop Dogg And David Banner; RIP George Floyd
Bobbie Gentry 'The Delta Sweete'; 2 CD & Deluxe Edition LP With 10 Bonus Tracks Featuring A New Stereo Mix
Verve Label Group Announces Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series Acoustic Sounds To Offer Definitive Audiophile Grade Versions Of Classic Jazz Records
Universal Music Announces Vinyl Reissue Of Trooper's Six-Time Platinum Album 'Hot Shots'
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0268869 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028786659240723 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how