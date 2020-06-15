Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15/06/2020

Beyonce Writes Letter In Support Of Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter Movement

Beyonce Writes Letter In Support Of Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter Movement

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyonce has penned an open letter to Kentucky's attorney general calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot dead by police officers who burst into her home. She said the investigation into the shooting has led to weeks of protests in the city and "created more questions than answers."

"These small steps in the right direction are painful reminds that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family," the letter reads. "Three months have passed and the LMPD's investigations have created more questions than answers. […] Three months have passed - and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. […] Three months have passed - and Breonna Taylor's family still waits for justice."

She continues, "Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman's life." The letter explicitly calls on the Attorney General to bring criminal charges against the three officers who executed the warrant, asking them to "commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers' criminal conduct. Beyoncé also demands that they investigate the Louisville Metro Police Department's response to the incident and further dissect the "pervasive practices that result in the repeated death of unarmed Black citizens."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was in her apartment on March 13 when Louisville Metro police fatally shot her just before 1 a.m. while serving a no-knock search warrant during a drug investigation.
The plainclothes officers knocked and announced their presence before breaking down Taylor's door with a battering ram, according to court records.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment and was startled, thinking they were intruders. He fired one shot, hitting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove returned fire, hitting Taylor at least eight times, records show. She died in her hallway.
Other celebrities, including Matt Damon and Kanye West, have shown support for Breonna's family with petitions and fundraising on their platforms.






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
John McLaughlin And The 4th Dimension Release First New Recording In Five Years - To Benefit The Jazz Foundation Of America
marcus. Releases 45 Remix With A 2pac Sample From The "Thug Life" Album Featuring Snoop Dogg And David Banner; RIP George Floyd
Bobbie Gentry 'The Delta Sweete'; 2 CD & Deluxe Edition LP With 10 Bonus Tracks Featuring A New Stereo Mix
Verve Label Group Announces Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series Acoustic Sounds To Offer Definitive Audiophile Grade Versions Of Classic Jazz Records
Universal Music Announces Vinyl Reissue Of Trooper's Six-Time Platinum Album 'Hot Shots'
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0256870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021786689758301 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how