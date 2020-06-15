Beyonce Writes Letter In Support Of Breonna Taylor, Black Lives Matter Movement





"These small steps in the right direction are painful reminds that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family," the letter reads. "Three months have passed and the LMPD's investigations have created more questions than answers. […] Three months have passed - and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. […] Three months have passed - and Breonna Taylor's family still waits for justice."



She continues, "Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a



Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was in her apartment on March 13 when Louisville Metro police fatally shot her just before 1 a.m. while serving a no-knock search warrant during a drug investigation.

The plainclothes officers knocked and announced their presence before breaking down Taylor's door with a battering ram, according to court records.



Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment and was startled, thinking they were intruders. He fired one shot, hitting Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly and officers

