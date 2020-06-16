Lil Baby Releases Powerful New Song "The Bigger Picture"





Trade my 4x4 for a G63

Ain't no more free Lil Steve

I gave them chance and chance and chance again

I even done told them please

I find it crazy the police will shoot you and know that you dead but still tell you to freeze

Fucced up I seen what I seen

I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can't breath

It's too many mothers that grieving

They killing us for no reason

Been going on for too long to get even

Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas

I went to court and they sent me to prison

My mama was crushed when they said I can't leave

First I was drunk then I sobered up quick when I heard all that time they gave to Taleeb

He got a life sentence plus

We just some products of our environment

How the fucc they gone blame us

You can't fight fire with fire

I know but at least we can turn up the flames some

Every colored person ain't dumb

And all Whites not racist

I be judging by the mind and heart

I ain't really into faces

Fucced up the way that we livin is not getting' better you gotta know how to survive

Crazy I had to tell all of my loved ones to carry a gun when they going outside

Stare in the mirror whenever you drive

Overprotective, go crazy for mine

You gotta pay attention to the signs

Seems like the blind following the blind

Thinking 'bout everything that's going on

I boost security up in my home

I'm with my kind if they right or they wrong

I call him now he'll pick up the phone

And it's 5 in the morning he waking up on it

Tell them wherever I'm at then they comin'

I see blue lights, I get scared and start runnin'

That shit be crazy, they supposed to protect us

Throw us in handcuffs and arrest us

While they go home at night, that shit messed up

Knowing we needed help, they neglect us

Wondering who goin make them respect us

I can see in your eye that you fed up

Fuck around got my shot I won't let up

They know that we a problem together

They know that we can storm any weather



Chorus

It's bigger than

It's a problem with the whole way of life

It can't change overnight

But we gotta start some where

Might as well gone 'head start here

We done had a hell of a year

I'm goin make it count while I'm here

God is the only man I fear



Verse 2

Fuck it I'm goin on the front line

He goin bust yo' ass if you come pass that gun line

You know when the storm go away

Then the sunshine

U gotta put your head in the game

When it's crunch time

I want all my sons to grow up to be monsters

I want all my daughters to show out in public

Seems like we losing our country

But we gotta stand up for something

So this what it comes to

Every video I see on my conscious

I got power now I gotta say somethin'

Corrupted police been the problem where I'm from

But I would be lying if I said it was all of 'em

I didn't do this for the trend

I don't follow them

Altercations with the law, had a lot of 'em

People speaking for the people

I'm proud of 'em

Stick together we can get it up out of 'em

I can't lie like I don't rap about killing and dope

But I'm telling my youngins' to vote

I did what I did cuz I didn't have no choice or no hope

I was forced to just jump in and go

This bullshit is all that we know

But it's time for a change

Got time to be serious

No time for no games

We ain't takin' no more

Let us go from them chains

God bless their souls every one of the names



Chorus

And It's bigger than

It's a problem with the whole way of life

It can't change overnight, but we gotta start some where

Might as well go 'head and start here

We done had a hell of a year

I'm goin make it count while I'm here

God is the only man I fear



Verse 3

They trainin' officers to kill us

They shootin' protestors with these rubber bullets

They regular people I know that they feel it

These scars too deep to heal us

What happen to covid

Nobody remember

it ain't makin sense

I'm just here to vent

It happened to one of yo people it's different,

We get it, the system is wicked just learn how to pick it

Knowledge is power, I swear I'm a witness

I know that I'm gifted

I won't go too deep, cuz I'm scared they'll get me

I ain't scared to admit it some shit I can't mention

It's people who can, well here's the chance

I won't take the stand

But I'll take a stand for what I believe

Must not be breathing the air that I breathe

You know the way that I bleed you can bleed

I never been a fan of police

But my neighborhood know I try to keep peace

So it's only right I get in the streets

March for a reason not just on GP

Our people died for us to be free

Fuck do you mean

This was a dream

Now we got the power that we need to have

They don't want us with it and that's why they mad



Chorus 2x

It's bigger than

It's a problem with the whole way of life

It can't change overnight,

But we gotta start some where

Might as well gone 'head start here

We done had a hell of a year

I'm goin make it count while I'm here

God is the only man I fear New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Protests continue amid a growing national outcry over the death of George Floyd (No Justice No Peace in the background), Last Night peaceful protests in Minneapolis escalated as demonstrators clashed with police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets. The main message that they have is that they want to see the officers involved, they want to see those officers arrested. 