Lil Baby Releases Powerful New Song "The Bigger Picture"

"Protests continue amid a growing national outcry over the death of George
Floyd (No Justice
No Peace in the background), Last Night peaceful protests in Minneapolis escalated as demonstrators clashed with police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets. The main message that they have is that they want to see the officers involved, they want to see those officers arrested. A well-known Atlanta attorney says without the video of what happened, he doesn't believe any district attorney would have brought any criminal charges against them."
Trade my 4x4 for a G63
Ain't no more free Lil Steve
I gave them chance and chance and chance again
I even done told them please
I find it crazy the police will shoot you and know that you dead but still tell you to freeze
Fucced up I seen what I seen
I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can't breath
It's too many mothers that grieving
They killing us for no reason
Been going on for too long to get even
Throw us in cages like dogs and hyenas
I went to court and they sent me to prison
My mama was crushed when they said I can't leave
First I was drunk then I sobered up quick when I heard all that time they gave to Taleeb
He got a life sentence plus
We just some products of our environment
How the fucc they gone blame us
You can't fight fire with fire
I know but at least we can turn up the flames some
Every colored person ain't dumb
And all Whites not racist
I be judging by the mind and heart
I ain't really into faces
Fucced up the way that we livin is not getting' better you gotta know how to survive
Crazy I had to tell all of my loved ones to carry a gun when they going outside
Stare in the mirror whenever you drive
Overprotective, go crazy for mine
You gotta pay attention to the signs
Seems like the blind following the blind
Thinking 'bout everything that's going on
I boost security up in my home
I'm with my kind if they right or they wrong
I call him now he'll pick up the phone
And it's 5 in the morning he waking up on it
Tell them wherever I'm at then they comin'
I see blue lights, I get scared and start runnin'
That shit be crazy, they supposed to protect us
Throw us in handcuffs and arrest us
While they go home at night, that shit messed up
Knowing we needed help, they neglect us
Wondering who goin make them respect us
I can see in your eye that you fed up
Fuck around got my shot I won't let up
They know that we a problem together
They know that we can storm any weather
Chorus
It's bigger than Black
and White
It's a problem with the whole way of life
It can't change overnight
But we gotta start some where
Might as well gone 'head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I'm goin make it count while I'm here
God is the only man I fear
Verse 2
Fuck it I'm goin on the front line
He goin bust yo' ass if you come pass that gun line
You know when the storm go away
Then the sunshine
U gotta put your head in the game
When it's crunch time
I want all my sons to grow up to be monsters
I want all my daughters to show out in public
Seems like we losing our country
But we gotta stand up for something
So this what it comes to
Every video I see on my conscious
I got power now I gotta say somethin'
Corrupted police been the problem where I'm from
But I would be lying if I said it was all of 'em
I didn't do this for the trend
I don't follow them
Altercations with the law, had a lot of 'em
People speaking for the people
I'm proud of 'em
Stick together we can get it up out of 'em
I can't lie like I don't rap about killing and dope
But I'm telling my youngins' to vote
I did what I did cuz I didn't have no choice or no hope
I was forced to just jump in and go
This bullshit is all that we know
But it's time for a change
Got time to be serious
No time for no games
We ain't takin' no more
Let us go from them chains
God bless their souls every one of the names
Chorus
And It's bigger than Black
and White
It's a problem with the whole way of life
It can't change overnight, but we gotta start some where
Might as well go 'head and start here
We done had a hell of a year
I'm goin make it count while I'm here
God is the only man I fear
Verse 3
They trainin' officers to kill us
They shootin' protestors with these rubber bullets
They regular people I know that they feel it
These scars too deep to heal us
What happen to covid
Nobody remember
it ain't makin sense
I'm just here to vent
It happened to one of yo people it's different,
We get it, the system is wicked just learn how to pick it
Knowledge is power, I swear I'm a witness
I know that I'm gifted
I won't go too deep, cuz I'm scared they'll get me
I ain't scared to admit it some shit I can't mention
It's people who can, well here's the chance
I won't take the stand
But I'll take a stand for what I believe
Must not be breathing the air that I breathe
You know the way that I bleed you can bleed
I never been a fan of police
But my neighborhood know I try to keep peace
So it's only right I get in the streets
March for a reason not just on GP
Our people died for us to be free
Fuck do you mean
This was a dream
Now we got the power that we need to have
They don't want us with it and that's why they mad
Chorus 2x
It's bigger than Black
and White
It's a problem with the whole way of life
It can't change overnight,
But we gotta start some where
Might as well gone 'head start here
We done had a hell of a year
I'm goin make it count while I'm here
God is the only man I fear