Dylan Hartigan Announces Summer Drive-In Movie Tour, Debuts Music Video For New Single "What's In The Cards"

Aug 18 - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) oinciding with the release of his heartfelt "What's In The Cards" single and video, indie folk/Americana singer-songwriter DYLAN HARTIGAN is excited to return to the stage as he reveals the dates for "Dylan's Drive-In Tour"-a partnership with the transportation app Boxcar which sees him perform solo acoustically each night at the pop-up event as the opening act before a movie is shown. For tickets to the in-progress dates listed below, please visit www.boxcarapp.com/movies.DYLAN recently performed at four of Boxcar's recent events in New Jersey which sold out within minutes. A gallery of images from these past events can be viewed on his Instagram (@goesbydylan). DYLAN has also shared the music video for "What's In The Cards."This creative yet strategic pivot choreographed by DYLAN provides this indie artist with something few others have been able to figure out: a way to survive, tour and make new in-person fans during a time when there is no real template or routing for artists to follow for live performances."I think this inventive way of performing during the pandemic is not just a means of survival but is also an evolution forward in entertainment," shares DYLAN. "It's a combination of arts and feels very personal. Not only does everyone enjoy themselves during the performances but they also feel safe and not guilty while doing so. This was an idea myself and my manager had while at a drive-in theatre and it was such a light bulb moment for me. It also fuels my fire to perform live and gives me that joy back. I've never had playing music taken away from me so quickly and now that I figured out a way to do it (safely) I'm not gonna stop.""We're excited to partner with Dylan Hartigan at our entertainment venues this summer," says Boxcar Business Development associate Spencer Herman. "Dylan performed at our second-ever drive-in and the moment he started playing both my colleague Dan and I were blown away. From my experience previously working at CAA and Paradigm Talent Agency, I immediately saw the potential in Dylan and for this partnership."He continues, "Boxcar's goal since Day 1 has been to provide the suburban community with value. When the pandemic started Joe Colangelo (our CEO), Dan & I brainstormed and felt what the suburbs needed more than anything right now is a live entertainment experience people can enjoy together while staying safe. We want to thank Dylan & his team for thinking outside the box during this unprecedented time.""What's In The Cards" was recorded by Grammy-nominated producer Bobby Holland (ZZ Ward, Kesha, Drake White) in Nashville alongside co-producer and rock n soul artist Maggie Rose. The track was originally premiered by Stereo Embers which noted: "There's a touch of tension and a touch of optimism operating from different corners throughout the song and Hartigan's delivery is filled with aching exactitude." Look for the song to be featured on DYLAN's as-yet-untitled debut album this fall alongside the previously released single, "My Island," which premiered on American Songwriter (4/2/2020) and was featured as part of Empty Space Project sessions with artists using minimal resources in at-risk or abandoned locations around local communities.DYLAN has previously toured across the country on intimate shows hosted by Sofar Sounds and performed onstage with Kelly Clarkson following his appearance on Season 14 of NBC's " The Voice " reality singing competition."DYLAN'S DRIVE-IN SUMMER TOUR" Dates:June 13 - Montville, NJJune 15 - Boonton Township, NJJune 16 - Metuchen, NJJune 17 - Bernardsville, NJJuly 7 - East Hanover, NJJuly 8 - Springfield, NJJuly 14 - East Hanover, NJJuly 22 - Berkeley Heights, NJJuly 23 Springfield, NJJuly 25-27 - Westwood, NJJuly 29 - TBDAug 5 - Berkeley Heights, NJAug 6 - Boonton Township, NJAug 13 - Springfield, NJAug 18 - Berkeley Heights, NJ.



