Billy Porter Uses Releases Music Video For 'For What It's Worth'





Billy Porter released his cover version of the classic Buffalo Springfield song back in April 24, 2020. He covered the song to encourage and support voter registration and voter initiatives across the country. In light of recent events, the song is now organically taking on its original intent as the ultimate protest anthem.



Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.



He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billy Porter has released the music video for his single "For What It's Worth." Paying homage to the protests against police brutality happening across the country, the video is entirely made up of footage from the demonstrations.Billy Porter released his cover version of the classic Buffalo Springfield song back in April 24, 2020. He covered the song to encourage and support voter registration and voter initiatives across the country. In light of recent events, the song is now organically taking on its original intent as the ultimate protest anthem.Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.



