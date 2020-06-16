Trey Songz To Host Weekend Of Events In His Hometown In Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum Recording Artist, Trey Songz has accepted former NBA All-Star Ricky Davis & The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, music industry legend Tony Draper, & Grammy-nominated Pusha T's "FEED YOUR CITY CHALLENGE" as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Songz plans to expand the challenge by preparing a full weekend of events in support of the BLM movement. Coming off the momentum of his latest single "2020 Riots: How Many Times," he looks forward to his 3-day event. Check out the itinerary Trey has planned for his hometown area of Petersburg/Richmond in support of the recent civil unrest.Friday, June 19 @ 7:30 PM: Candle Light Vigil Up @ Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument AveSaturday, June 20 @ noon: Feed Your City Event at 41 South Union St. Petersburg, VA 23120Sunday, June 21 @ 9 AM: Black Lives Matters Fathers Day Bike Ride with @UrbanCycling at Bryan Park Richmond, VAThe event will provide fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies for thousands of community members via non-contact drive-thru lanes, following all CDC social distancing guidelines. These supplies will be used to keep the members of the community safe during the ongoing protest. Trey will be working alongside the Mayor of Petersburg Samuel Parham & Travis Christian, Deputy Chief of Police, during Saturday's Feed Your City event. Trey Songz has been involved in multiple community protests and various charity events through his Angel of Hearts Foundation. He is excited to be able to put together something in his community that will bring people together and draws awareness of police brutality in our country.



