Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/06/2020

Trey Songz To Host Weekend Of Events In His Hometown In Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Trey Songz To Host Weekend Of Events In His Hometown In Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum Recording Artist, Trey Songz has accepted former NBA All-Star Ricky Davis & The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, music industry legend Tony Draper, & Grammy-nominated Pusha T's "FEED YOUR CITY CHALLENGE" as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Songz plans to expand the challenge by preparing a full weekend of events in support of the BLM movement. Coming off the momentum of his latest single "2020 Riots: How Many Times," he looks forward to his 3-day event. Check out the itinerary Trey has planned for his hometown area of Petersburg/Richmond in support of the recent civil unrest.

Friday, June 19 @ 7:30 PM: Candle Light Vigil Up @ Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument Ave
Saturday, June 20 @ noon: Feed Your City Event at 41 South Union St. Petersburg, VA 23120
Sunday, June 21 @ 9 AM: Black Lives Matters Fathers Day Bike Ride with @UrbanCycling at Bryan Park Richmond, VA

The event will provide fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies for thousands of community members via non-contact drive-thru lanes, following all CDC social distancing guidelines. These supplies will be used to keep the members of the community safe during the ongoing protest. Trey will be working alongside the Mayor of Petersburg Samuel Parham & Travis Christian, Deputy Chief of Police, during Saturday's Feed Your City event.

Trey Songz has been involved in multiple community protests and various charity events through his Angel of Hearts Foundation. He is excited to be able to put together something in his community that will bring people together and draws awareness of police brutality in our country.






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
Lord Finesse Remixes And Reimagines Classic Motown Songs For Inspired New Album, 'Motown State Of Mind,' Due June 26, 2020
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track
Visionary Dream-Pop Musician Ilja Alexander Shares 'Butterfly' Single
Taylor Swift Calls For Statue Of KKK Leader To Be Removed From Tennessee Capitol
Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases Single 'The Dirt And The Stars'
Miramar Drive Releases New Single 'Caves'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239811 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025663375854492 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how