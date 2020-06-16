Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/06/2020

Chicago Emo-Pop/Rap Artist Safehold Signs With Mutant League Records

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Safehold is an upcoming emo-pop/emo-rap artist from Chicago, IL who began experimenting with early releases on Soundcloud in 2017.
Safehold's upcoming album titled "Boyish" effortlessly blends emo and rap into a first-class debut, for fans of: Lil Peep, Iann Doir, & Lil Lotus.
Stream the new single "LETTHERAINFALL!" here: https://orcd.co/ltrf

Stream the music video here: https://youtu.be/qRWiIF9gmZQ
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/safehold
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/safeholdil/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/safeholdil
Mutant League Records: www.mutantleaguerecords.com






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
Lord Finesse Remixes And Reimagines Classic Motown Songs For Inspired New Album, 'Motown State Of Mind,' Due June 26, 2020
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track
Visionary Dream-Pop Musician Ilja Alexander Shares 'Butterfly' Single
Taylor Swift Calls For Statue Of KKK Leader To Be Removed From Tennessee Capitol
Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases Single 'The Dirt And The Stars'
Miramar Drive Releases New Single 'Caves'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0253749 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004741907119751 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how