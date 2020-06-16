Gregory Porter Addresses Racism Slyly On "Mr. Holland"





Too few young men get the kind of reception that the protagonist wants to receive in "Mr. Holland," but in his own way, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) You know that there is no contemporary singer who moves us more than the great Gregory Porter. We are all anxiously awaiting the August release of his upcoming Troy Miller produced album All Rise, and he has just issued the fourth single from the disc, the big and beautiful "Mr. Holland."The song is an ironic tribute to the white father of an African American teen's love interest. Gregory Porter says,Too few young men get the kind of reception that the protagonist wants to receive in "Mr. Holland," but in his own way, Gregory Porter makes us think that there can be a time when real respect becomes the norm. That's what we pray for.



