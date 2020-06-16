George Benson Goes Live Again On "The Ghetto"





"The Ghetto" which Benson also recorded in the studio two decades ago for his Absolute Benson album, is a tasty live remake that features Benson's still nimble fingerwork and also shows his vocals to be as brilliant as always. Otherwise running somewhat faithfully to Hathaway's several live versions of the song, it has a strong summer evening feel that both thematically and sonically sounds right for today. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) George Benson's already accomplished two lifetimes' worth as a world class musician and singer, but, at age 76, the great he shows no sign of slowing down. He is readying the release of Weekend in London, a sequel of sorts to his 70s masterpiece, Weekend in L.A., and he has just given us a sneak peek with a stunning six minute cover of the Donny Hathaway classic, "The Ghetto.""The Ghetto" which Benson also recorded in the studio two decades ago for his Absolute Benson album, is a tasty live remake that features Benson's still nimble fingerwork and also shows his vocals to be as brilliant as always. Otherwise running somewhat faithfully to Hathaway's several live versions of the song, it has a strong summer evening feel that both thematically and sonically sounds right for today.




