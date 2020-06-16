Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/06/2020

George Benson Goes Live Again On "The Ghetto"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) George Benson's already accomplished two lifetimes' worth as a world class musician and singer, but, at age 76, the great he shows no sign of slowing down. He is readying the release of Weekend in London, a sequel of sorts to his 70s masterpiece, Weekend in L.A., and he has just given us a sneak peek with a stunning six minute cover of the Donny Hathaway classic, "The Ghetto."

"The Ghetto" which Benson also recorded in the studio two decades ago for his Absolute Benson album, is a tasty live remake that features Benson's still nimble fingerwork and also shows his vocals to be as brilliant as always. Otherwise running somewhat faithfully to Hathaway's several live versions of the song, it has a strong summer evening feel that both thematically and sonically sounds right for today.






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
Lord Finesse Remixes And Reimagines Classic Motown Songs For Inspired New Album, 'Motown State Of Mind,' Due June 26, 2020
6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Teams Up On 'Trollz' Track
Visionary Dream-Pop Musician Ilja Alexander Shares 'Butterfly' Single
Taylor Swift Calls For Statue Of KKK Leader To Be Removed From Tennessee Capitol
Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases Single 'The Dirt And The Stars'
Chronixx Shares 'Same Prayer' Ft. Kabaka Pyramid




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0336831 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0023958683013916 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how