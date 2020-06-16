Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Soundtracks 16/06/2020

Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Concore Entertainment) Concore Entertainment in partnership with TNA Entertainment Released today the Music Video for "I'll Give My Soul" by Mai Phương, from the Upcoming Animation Motion Picture and animated series, 'She-Kings.' Singer Mai Phương has become the second Vietnamese singer to be named in a Billboard chart with her performance of the original soundtrack for Trưng Vương 'She-Kings' cinematic project.

The soundtrack entitled Còn Gì Để Mất or "I'll Give My Soul" and written by Taylor Eros is among the Top 21 of the Billboard Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart of the US prestigious music magazine. The Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart is published weekly by Billboard magazine and covers the most popular songs that played on adult contemporary radio stations across the US. The chart first debuted in Billboard magazine on July 17, 1961.

The recognition of Mai Phương's hit comes after pop sensation Mỹ Tâm's album Tâm 9 broke into Billboard's World Album Top 10 back in 2018.

"This is not just a great joy for us, it's the first steps of a long-term project," said actor and co-producer, Trương Ngọc Ánh, of the 'She-Kings' cinematic project.

The animated series 'She-Kings' is part of TNA Entertainment's cinematic project that includes a one live-action feature film, and an animated series featuring six episodes.

"Let us see where we can go together," said Janet Ngo, Director, and Producer of the 'She-Kings' project on the partnership with Concore Entertainment.

This animated series is the combination of Vietnamese history and art, while simultaneously representing the Vietnamese animation industry. Within it, "Bat Nan" is the first episode introduced to viewers.

Ironically, Mai Phương was born in the northern province of Thái Bình, which is also the hometown of Vietnamese heroine Bát Nàn, the main character of 'She-Kings.'

"Mai Phương touches your heart and soul, and it's a phenomenal movie and song," said Concore Entertainment CEO Charve The Don.

Concore Entertainment is an American record label based in Los Angeles, California. Concore Entertainment was founded in 1998 by Charve Norris Aka Charve The Don, who is known for producing Freddie Jackson on the album "Here It Is," "Immature" on the album "On Our Worst Behavior," "Sweetest Love" from the album "Playtyme Is Over" and "Cherish." The company is home to a diverse roster of recording artists, musicians such as Tito Jackson from The Jackson 5 and brother of Michael Jackson. Producer Steve Russell from the platinum-selling group Troop 3x Grammy winner producing and writing for Chris Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, B2K, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Wilson and more. Concore Entertainment also launched the career of Brazilian international star Natalia Damini who has had #1 songs on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, #9 on Billboard Trending 140 and #15 on Billboard Next Big Sound. Natalia was also #1 on DRT (Digital Radio Tracking Charts) and #1 on Spotify Top 25.

www.concoreentertainment.com






