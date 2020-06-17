Summertime By Lukas Rossi

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lukas Rossi is a Canadian rock singer, songwriter, musician and was the winner of the CBS Television reality series Rock Star: Supernova
- a televised contest to become lead singer of the hard rock supergroup Rock Star Supernova
(Tommy Lee, Jason Newstead, Golby Clarke , Dave Navarro, Butch
Walker) who went on to sell platinum records with their debut and tour arena's worldwide as well as performing on Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel, Regis & Kelly, and other morning and night talk & television shows
Since then , Lukas
has proven to be unstoppable! Writing, producing and performing with some of the biggest and most respected names in the business! including Art of Dying, Thousand Foot Krutch, Children:183, Geoff Tate (Queensryche) single - "Cold", Kenny Aranoff, Steve Polin - "Switchblade Glory", Jared Blake, and many others.
Lukas
formed supergroup "The Halo Method" with Ben Moody (Evanescence), Dave Buckner (Papa Roach) Marcos Curiel (P.O.D) , Josh Newell (In this Moment) and Miles McPherson (Paramore) and released a debut EP in 2015
He followed that up in 2016 with a rock cover of Adele's "Hello
" which amassed more than 2 million views on youtube upon it's debut , and was extremely well received by critics, bloggers, radio, press and fans alike!
Last year, in 2017 Lukas
released a project with Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) called King City - Neurotic.
And this year, he co-wrote and performed 2 songs on Tommy Lee's forthcoming album "Andro" , which is set to be released in October.
"Lukas is incredible, This is my favorite song on the record " - Tommy Lee
Now, Lukas
presents his solo project, and his latest singles "Summertime
" , a fun summer pop anthem that leaves you wanting more , and "Lock N' Load" , a catchy nthemic ctive/alt/mainstream rock hit ! Both songs are perfect cross over in pop/rock/alternative - sure to be a smash! Lukas
Rossi's full length solo album "Summertime
" is scheduled for release in summer 2020. Pre-Save The Full Album now on Apple Music
Play "Summertime
" and "Lock N' Load" by Lukas
Rossi now! Welcome to your new summer anthems!
Lukas
Rossi has proven that his vocal talents reach well beyond the "Mercury meets Buckley" comparisons offered by the general media. His vocal gift spans seven octaves ("and one half note") from a deep guttural baritone to soaring soprano riffs. His songwriting and stagecraft has gained recognition from the industry as well as the general public.
Lukas
has written and performed a remarkable number of songs during his 17 year career. His catalog encompasses a full range of genre from acoustic ballads to heart-wrenching tirades of pain and powerful musical statements about the state of today's world.
Before 2006, Lukas
formed and fronted two bands in Canada. The first was Cleavage (1995-2005) with brothers, Jonathan and Bill Jamieson. In 2005 he partnered with Pulse Ultra's guitarist, Dominic Cifarelli, and his friend, Jay Cianfrini, to form the band, Rise Electric in Montreal.
Lukas
earned a publishing deal with EMI Music
Canada in 2004 which covers many of the Cleavage tracks as well as all of the Rise Electric music and other songs recently submitted. Lukas
Rossi has co-written and appeared with other well-known Canadian bands.
While Rise Electric was on hiatus in the spring of 2006, Lukas
flew to LA to compete in the popular television show, Rock Star: Supernova, as an audition for a new band comprised of Tommy Lee
(Motley Crue), Jason Newsted (Metallica), and Gilby Clark (Guns N' Roses). His selection as lead singer of Rock Star Supernova
earned Lukas
a world tour of the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
After completing his tour, Lukas
returned to LA to begin work on his own solo acoustic act. The Love and Lust EP was released in June 2007 and Lukas
took to the road. After road testing dozens of new songs, Lukas
decided it was time to form his latest band, Stars Down.
No stranger to the stage and television, Lukas
performed live at the 2006 Gemini awards, appeared on (and won) the CBS television series Rock Star: Supernova
(9 million viewers in the US, another 9 million worldwide), as well as appearing on Ellen, Regis & Kelly, The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Howard
Stern Show, and ET Canada.
