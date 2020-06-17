Machine Gun Kelly Releases Acoustic Video Version Of "Bloody Valentine"



During quarantine, MGK exceeded over 100M views on YouTube with his #1 trending Lockdown Sessions series covering classics such as Rihanna's " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Machine Gun Kelly has released an acoustic version of "Bloody Valentine" along with a new music video to accompany the vocal performance via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records/Universal Music. While strumming on the acoustic guitar, the music video places Machine Gun Kelly on top of a breathtaking hilltop while sitting on his motorcycle."Bloody Valentine" has reached great heights with over 50 million streams globally, landing #1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales chart and #3 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart. Additionally, the "Bloody Valentine" music video featuring actress Megan Fox has surpassed over 19 Million views on YouTube in under 4 weeks.Over the past two weeks with everything going on in the world, Machine Gun Kelly has joined protesters in Los Angeles, and he recently linked up with Travis Barker for a stirring and timely cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Killing In The Name."He has also made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden featuring a high-octane quarantine performance of "Bloody Valentine". Not one to shy away from his love for his hometown, especially during these times, Machine Gun Kelly recently provided over 40,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and bought lunch for hundreds of Cleveland residents at twelve restaurants throughout the city dubbed "Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City."During quarantine, MGK exceeded over 100M views on YouTube with his #1 trending Lockdown Sessions series covering classics such as Rihanna's " Love On The Brain ", and his own freestyles including "In These Walls", "Pretty Toxic Revolver" and more.



