Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 17/06/2020

Machine Gun Kelly Releases Acoustic Video Version Of "Bloody Valentine"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Machine Gun Kelly has released an acoustic version of "Bloody Valentine" along with a new music video to accompany the vocal performance via EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records/Universal Music. While strumming on the acoustic guitar, the music video places Machine Gun Kelly on top of a breathtaking hilltop while sitting on his motorcycle.
"Bloody Valentine" has reached great heights with over 50 million streams globally, landing #1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales chart and #3 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart. Additionally, the "Bloody Valentine" music video featuring actress Megan Fox has surpassed over 19 Million views on YouTube in under 4 weeks.

Over the past two weeks with everything going on in the world, Machine Gun Kelly has joined protesters in Los Angeles, and he recently linked up with Travis Barker for a stirring and timely cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Killing In The Name."
He has also made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden featuring a high-octane quarantine performance of "Bloody Valentine". Not one to shy away from his love for his hometown, especially during these times, Machine Gun Kelly recently provided over 40,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and bought lunch for hundreds of Cleveland residents at twelve restaurants throughout the city dubbed "Machine Gun Kelly Feeds the City."
During quarantine, MGK exceeded over 100M views on YouTube with his #1 trending Lockdown Sessions series covering classics such as Rihanna's "Love On The Brain", and his own freestyles including "In These Walls", "Pretty Toxic Revolver" and more.






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Releasing New Album 'Catastrophic Entertainment' On July 1, 2020
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
Agnes Obel The Berlin Based Artist/Songwriter Releases New Music Releated To Her Album "Mytopia"
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
Surf Mesa Remix Of Marshmello And Halsey's "Be Kind" Is Out Today
Stephan Moccio Shares New Single "Le Temps Qui Passe"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0289869 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020341873168945 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how