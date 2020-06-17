Jamaica's Hottest New Triple Threat The Kemist Drops Steamy New Music Video For "On You"





The Kemist is Jamaica's hottest new triple threat with over 50 million online streams to date and support from industry heavyweights such as Sean Paul, Diplo, Zedd and Major Lazer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jamaica born/Miami based artist, producer and DJ, The Kemist drops the steamy new music video for "On You" today. The smooth, island infused track was featured on The Kemist's 2019 EP, Mayhem, released on 21 Entertainment/ Republic Records/ Universal Music.Leading up to today's music video release, The Kemist shared the upbeat summer track "Roulette" just last month. The track was inspired by the traditional Afro-Caribbean dance referred to as "whining" - where the objective is to rotate your waist in a circle while keeping the rest of your body still.In addition to the latest single, "Roulette," today's visuals for "On You" arrive on the heels of the new remix version of Ryland James' current single, "In My Head." Released on May 22, "In My Head - The Kemist Mix" was featured on Ryland James' new In My Head (Remixes) collection.From "Roulette" to "On You," The Kemist continues to build on the distinct sound and style he is known for, artfully fusing elements of reggae, dancehall, electronic, trap, and pop music into a catchy and combustible concoction of his own.Born in Kingston Jamaica, Errol "Kemar" Thompson aka The Kemist grew up around reggae royalty. His mother is the Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths, and his father, Errol Thompson Sr., was a musician and popular radio personality. At the tender age of 3, The Kemist got his 1st moment in the spotlight sharing the stage with Reggae legend Bob Marley. The charismatic artist was destined to be a star as he grew up touring the world as a music director/musician in his mom's band. In 2018, he signed to 21 Entertainment in partnership with Republic Records and kicked off his next chapter with the Body Treatment EP. Its lead single "Body Can't Lie" [feat. Nyanda of Brick & Lace] hinges on a flavorful and fiery island beat that builds toward a hypnotic hook as sexy as it is slick.The Kemist is Jamaica's hottest new triple threat with over 50 million online streams to date and support from industry heavyweights such as Sean Paul, Diplo, Zedd and Major Lazer.



