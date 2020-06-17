Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/06/2020

Galantis, Ship Wrek & Pink Sweat$ Bring 'Only A Fool' To Life

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally-acclaimed duo Galantis and prolific rising producer/DJs Ship Wrek have joined forces with singer-songwriter-producer Pink Sweat$ for a sensational new collaborative single, "Only A Fool" - brought to life today via a gleeful Mero Estudio-directed animated music video.

"Only A Fool" (available via Big Beat Records) pairs silky-soulful vocals with an effervescent beat that perfectly ushers in summer months ahead. The lively track was deemed an "infectious pop-tinged gem" by DJ Times upon release, while Dancing Astronaut echoed "its cheery melody is an uplifting tune."

"Quarantine has allowed us to work in the studio non-stop, and it was great to work with label mates Pink Sweat$ and Ship Wrek on a collab that brings some good vibes." - GALANTIS

"There's really something special about this record that just feels right -the R&B mixed with house music is something that we hadn't explored until this song and we put every ounce of our lives for a good while into making sure it was perfect." - SHIP WREK

""Only A Fool' is about a person that you're deeply into but they're not doing the right things. At the same time, you're not perfect but you realize with love you can master imperfection. You're not trying to fix everything wrong about someone but you're able to acknowledge those things. Being able to tell them, I DON'T like this part about you but I love this part about you and I'd be a fool to let those things that I DON'T like keep me from falling deeply in love with the person." - PINK SWEAT$






Most read news of the week
Luke Bryan Shares New Song "Build Me A Daddy" Along With Music Video
San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Releasing New Album 'Catastrophic Entertainment' On July 1, 2020
DaBaby Releases "Rockstar (BLM Remix)" Ft. Roddy Ricch; "Rockstar" Reaches No1 On Billboard's Hot-100
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Paranoia"
Agnes Obel The Berlin Based Artist/Songwriter Releases New Music Releated To Her Album "Mytopia"
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
Surf Mesa Remix Of Marshmello And Halsey's "Be Kind" Is Out Today
Stephan Moccio Shares New Single "Le Temps Qui Passe"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0229919 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020768642425537 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how