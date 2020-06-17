A2IM And Billboard Partner To Introduce New Changes To Top Independent Albums Chart





A2IM's annual Indie Week conference draws independent music leaders and visionaries from around the world for four days of panels, one-on-one meetings, and workshops designed to connect, educate, and empower. This year, A2IM celebrates 15 years of supporting independent artists and labels through education, advocacy, and networking both within and outside of the independent music community. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced today an exciting new chapter in its mission of advocacy for the independent music world: the organization is partnering with music industry giant Billboard to modify the inclusion parameters for the Top Independent Albums chart, expanding the "independent" definition to allow for more independently-owned labels to appear on the ranking. With this modification, the chart will be acknowledged as the official album chart of A2IM.Starting with the Billboard chart dated July 18 (tracking week of July 3 to July 9), labels which are independently-owned and control their masters, yet are distributed directly through a major label group (Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment or Warner Music Group), will be eligible for charting on Top Independent Albums. The Top Independent Albums chart ranks the most popular independent albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which comprises traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA), as compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data.Currently, only labels distributed independently or through the indie arm of a major label group (i.e. Caroline, INgrooves, Alternative Distribution Alliance, The Orchard) are eligible to appear on Top Independent Albums. With this change, long-standing independently-owned labels such as Curb Records, Big Machine Records Group, Concord, Disney Music Group, and others will now appear on the chart.The partnership between A2IM and Billboard will bring together one of the top independent music champions with one of the world's leading entertainment media brands. The expanded inclusion parameters for Billboard's Independent Albums chart, which launched in January 2000, will further recognize the achievements of top independent artists, as well as offer fans a way to discover new music."The team at A2IM and I are deeply honored to be able to work with Billboard to enact changes to the Top Independent Albums chart that will better showcase the best and brightest of the independent music community," said Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM. "This is just one of the many ways that independent artists and labels have become a powerful presence in the industry. We hope to continue to work to let their voices and their music be heard.""Billboard is thrilled to further our relationship with A2IM, Dr. Burgess, and its member labels by collaborating on this change to make Top Independent Albums more representative of independently-owned labels," said Silvio Pietroluongo, Senior Vice President of Charts and Data Development at Billboard. "We are proud to have A2IM recognize Top Independent Albums as the organization's official chart."The announcement coincides with A2IM's Indie Week. With an ever-growing label membership that currently exceeds 700, A2IM has become a force to be reckoned with in the independent music world - from streaming services to music industry awards and legislation and beyond. The organization played a role in the successful campaign to exempt freelance music industry workers from California's AB5 legislation that would have categorized them as full-time employees, greatly limiting their work opportunities. Recently, Burgess stood before a Congressional panel to advocate for fair compensation for artists whose work is played on AM/FM radio.A2IM's annual Indie Week conference draws independent music leaders and visionaries from around the world for four days of panels, one-on-one meetings, and workshops designed to connect, educate, and empower. This year, A2IM celebrates 15 years of supporting independent artists and labels through education, advocacy, and networking both within and outside of the independent music community.



