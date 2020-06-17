LL Cool J Announces Expansion Of Rock The Bells





Visit RocktheBells.com and follow @rockthebells across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CEO and founder LL COOL J announces today the expansion of his Rock The Bells (RTB) brand and global community with the launch of a new multi-platform destination dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and preserving timeless and classic Hip-Hop through a modern lens. Strictly OG yet always fresh, RockTheBells.com is the definitive platform for Gen X and fans of classic Hip-Hop to engage with the trailblazing icons that shaped the culture that has always been at the forefront of social, political and racial calls for change in America. RTB elevates these voices, while also giving fans a place to read, shop, listen, and vibe with all of the elements of Hip-Hop through content, commerce and experiences.As part of the expansion, the company brought on strategic investors including Redpoint Ventures, Bozoma Saint John, Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.,The Azoff Company, Mark Cuban's Radical Investments, Glenn Hutchins' North Island, and Eddy Cue, among other groundbreaking leaders, with pioneering investor Geoff Yang (founding partner of Redpoint Ventures) as co-founder and Chairman.Paying homage to the founders and pioneers of the Hip-Hop movement, Rock The Bells formed an unprecedented Hip-Hop alliance with Big Daddy Kane, RUN DMC, Eric B. Salt N Pepa, Fab 5 Freddy, Risk, Crazy Legs, Roxanne Shante and Jonathan Mannion. Hand-selected by LL COOL J to receive ownership in Rock The Bells, these influential icons will bring to RTB their authoritative knowledge that shaped the culture directly from the source."We're the leading voice that rocks with Gen X and those with a Strictly OG mindset," says LL COOL J, founder and CEO of Rock The Bells. "Rock the Bells uplifts the people and moments at the forefront of Hip-Hop, through our best-in-class storytelling, shopping platform, and experiences. We're putting ownership in the hands of the Black community and the pioneers that started the culture.""LL COOL J is a pioneer of classic Hip-Hop with over three decades as the voice of authority in the culture, " says co-founder and chairman Geoff Yang. "In partnering with him on Rock The Bells, I was drawn to his vision, knowledge and passion to connect Hip-Hop's history to the present. There is a demand for content, products and experiences that speak to the Hip-Hop culture, packaged in a modern way to connect with and activate legacy fans - as well as current and future generations."To drive this next phase of growth for the Rock The Bells brand, LL COOL J has hired an experienced leadership team of top creative and executive talent from Facebook, Farfetch, Highsnobiety and Lollapalooza.Led by Editorial Director Alec Banks, who comes to RTB from Highsnobiety, RockTheBells.com includes premium, table-book style editorial celebrating the artists, icons, and timeless Hip-Hop culture across MCs, DJs, Graffiti, Breakers, Activism, - including the Top 10 Protest Songs - and more.Content across RTB's social media platforms currently spotlight LL COOL J's powerful Black Lives Matter freestyle and voices like: Public Enemy, N.W.A., 2Pac and more.Rock The Bells also boasts audio and video content dedicated to the cultural moments and figures that define the classic Hip-Hop. While visiting the site, consumers can listen to LL COOL J narrate features on Hip-Hop icons and stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio, which just celebrated its second anniversary as one of the most listened to channels on SiriusXM.Rock The Bells commerce hub will feature limited-edition drops and modern products with vibes that speak to the timeless and classic Hip-Hop culture, ranging from affordable everyday products to premium luxury items. Rock The Bells will curate product drops around moments like Around The Way Girl, alcohol, books, Graffitti, DJ/sound equipment, personal care/grooming, apparel, sneakers, Luxury and more. The commerce team is led by GM of Commerce Jamie Naguiat, who comes to RTB from Farfetch and will oversee the marketplace, RTB private label, and collaborations.Rock The Bells new commerce destination expands on the successful Rock The Bells Drop One that premiered earlier this year with hoodies, Ts anchored by the Shepard Fairy-designed Rock The Bells logo, and an exclusive partnership with ROOTS on a limited-edition varsity jacket that was rocked by everyone from Dr. Dre and Eminem to Mecole Hardman at the Super Bowl LIV Championship Parade.In the coming months, Rock The Bells will roll out virtual experiences celebrating timeless Hip-Hop culture with its community across its digital platforms, with IRL events to be announced for 2021.Visit RocktheBells.com and follow @rockthebells across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more.



