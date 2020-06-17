Carl Cox And Eats Everything Headline LNADJ's Next Set For Love Weekender





Building on its hugely successful Set For Love in May, the Last Night A DJ Saved My Life charity are looking to continue fundraising in aid of its COVID-19 appeal with another record breaking event.



Raising more than £60,000 across a mammoth 72-hour simultaneous DJ live stream, more than 1,000 DJs took part last time from over 50 different countries. The event saw the likes of Louie Vega, Paul Oakenfold, Jackmaster, Nightmares On Wax, Doorly, Pioneer DJ, Mixcloud and many more industry heavyweights get involved. They were joined by thousands of other DJs of all levels and from all corners of the globe streaming and fundraising. Now LNADJ is taking Set For Love one step further to continue to help communities that are suffering drastically from the consequences of lockdown and with industry heavyweights like Carl Cox calling out to DJs around the world.



The headline sets will be hosted daily on the Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Facebook Page (facebook.com/lnadj.charity/) from 7pm CEST through to 1am on Friday 19th, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st June. They can also be viewed on DanceTelevision social channels and the artists own channels. The weekend includes a Wax Da Jam showcase on the Saturday. Each session will finish with a community DJ handpicked by the charity for their fundraising efforts at the last Set For Love, giving them a dream opportunity to play alongside some major names.



Friday 19th June

7-8 - Nakadia

8-9 - Deborah De Luca

9-10.30 - Eats Everything

10.30-12 - Carl Cox

12-1 - Nyan Narine (Community DJ)



Saturday 20th June - Wax Da Jam Showcase

7-8 Mark Farina

8-9 -Cut Chemist

9-10 -Simon Dunmore

10-11 - Nightmares On Wax

11 - 12 Statik

12 - 1am - Max Pietrangeli (Community DJ)



Sunday 21st June

7-8 - SKT

8-9 - Pascal Kleiman

9 -11 Louie Vega

11-12 Joe Smooth

12-1 A-Ro (Ashely Robinson Community DJ)



The ongoing event has already seen invaluable work take place in Uganda, Tanzania, Nepal and Indonesia. LNADJ is encouraging community DJs, A-list celebrities, labels, promoters, producers and every one in between to get involved and help raise money to continue to help provide food parcels, fresh water and sanitation supplies to those suffering from the consequences of lockdown and COVID-19 in developing countries.



Jonny Lee, Founder of LNADJ said, "To see some of the most high profile DJs in the world come together with thousands of community DJs is a real inspiration. Although lockdown restrictions may be being lifted in places, the economic crisis for many is getting worse, not better. We're supporting vulnerable people in developing countries who have no savings, no benefits systems, no furlough! These communities need our help now more than ever so I urge anyone that wants to make a difference and help change people's lives to join us on June the 19th, 20th and 21st June by sharing a set, spreading the message or donating."



Carl Cox said "I am really looking forward to playing alongside my peers and to creating a very special musical journey for Set For Love, it feels good to do this for the cause of helping others, with our passion to share. See you all out there. Oh yes!"



