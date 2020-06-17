MALKA Releases New Single 'A New World'

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scottish multi-instrumentalist MALKA has released the video for her new single 'A New World'. A hopeful song that looks to a bright future, it features glimmering synths and percussion over a brooding bassline as MALKA's vocals fly high within.

The animated video has been created during lockdown and features an innocent traveller lost at sea as wondrously ethereal happenings present themselves around her to result in a safe journey.

Regarding the single MALKA says, "'A New World' was written about my return to Glasgow from London with my family. We had a tough time in the early days of being here and I was looking to the future, knowing that as long as we had each other things would be brighter.
"It felt right to release the single now as, although the song was written about a different time, I think for many of us we feel like we are entering something of a new world right now. This song feels like it represents my feelings about the current climate as much as it did in that previous world, when I first wrote it.
"The video was created when lockdown came about and I was not able to go and shoot a video in person. The animated character is searching for a place of safety, escaping the stormy weather - it feels very much like where we are in life right now, all hoping for a brighter future."

'A New World' is the latest single to be taken from MALKA's latest album I'm Not Your Soldier. The album was released earlier this year and proved a favourite at BBC 6Music with great support across the station from Steve Lamacq, Amy Lamé, Chris Hawkins and Lauren Laverne. It also found a big fan at Radio 1 in Huw Stephens.

I'm Not Your Soldier is produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand, King Creosote) and is a reflective record that finds MALKA at her most personal yet.

At the core of MALKA's work is honest songwriting. Whether that is day-glo, clattering brilliance or a pared-down hymnal for bedtime, MALKA always remains true to herself. I'm Not Your Soldier confirms a talent for all seasons and the positive energy in herself and her music is refreshing and welcome in today's world.






