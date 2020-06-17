Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 17/06/2020

Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres

Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLOUZINE INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARDS is an international music competition initiated by Clouzine Magazine,an Online Music Magazine covering numerous genres such as Electronic, World, Experimental and Independent. Published by BillboardⓇ charted team. Anything unique welcome; whatever the genre. Clouzine gives chance to newer/unknown artists with qualifications.

Browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.com/backissues.html

As for submissions Clouzine has a list of categories (New Age, World, Dance/Electronic, Instrumental, Americana/Country, Classical, Children, Pop, Rock, Latin pop/Latin Jazz and Brazilian, Blues, Jazz, Acoustic/Folk, Native American/Hawaii, Indie, Ambient, Hip Hop, Funk plus an option for others where artists have the possibility to put their genre if not listed). In addition to the above Clouzine has a Music Video option.

Clouzine tries to represent and promote all your achievements on our websites, blogs and social media. Clouzine does not limit the submissions to new works only. Any of your works from any year is eligible. So keep this in mind.

Decisions will be made by our BillboardⓇ charted team of Clouzine plus some European journalists (they listen to submitted material without being informed about the artist, so only the music counts). 

Winners get their award certificates sent to their addresses. 

You may check that on our Facebook sites: https://www.facebook.com/ClouzineMusicAwards/

https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/

Winners who were not featured before, will have a slot for an interview in one of coming issues of Clouzine Magazine.

Maybe your work gets now the recognition that it had already deserved. Wishing all the best to our alums and all artists who submitted their awesome works.






