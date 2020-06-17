"Funk Corona" Live Performances By Morris Day And The Time, Cameo





Morris Day is best known as a friend and associate of New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Powerbase Music) World Class performing artist Morris Day presents a live streaming and pay per view performance entitled Funk Corona! The pay per view and streaming special will air July 10th at 6pm Central. Will be hosted by Comedian and host of The Talk, Sheryl Underwood. Featured act Morris Day and the Time will be joined by artists such as Cameo, Ready 4 The World, Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi and Cheri with more to be announced. Funk Corona will be available on cable, satellite and digital Pay Per View on Friday, July 10th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT for a suggested retail price of $19.99 via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH or visit FITE.TV or download the app."My Vision for Funk Corona hit me at 3am while watching CNN News. I was looking at all the confirmed cases, and confirmed deaths from this virus, and knew that something more had to be done. I was watching how the nurses and doctors on the frontline were risking their own lives day in and day out, without proper PPE and lack of rest. All in the name of saving the lives of our loved ones. So at that moment, I decide I would do my part. I hopped up and said F%#K Corona! Then the lightbulb went off and I said wait, 'Funk Corona!' A concert extravaganza of some of the biggest and most legendary Funk Bands in the game would come together to raise money for the workers on the frontline, so that they have proper safety equipment to continue to do the remarkable job they are already doing for America. That's what 'Funk Corona' is all about," explains Morris Day.The event will be streamed live with all artists socially distancing and wearing appropriate personal protection.Courtney Benson, Manager for Morris Day and one of the event organizers says, "We have 2 viruses we must eradicate: Covid19 and racism. This event was designed to help the sick and spread love for all races through the common love of music."Morris Day is best known as a friend and associate of Prince starring alongside the Purple One in Purple Rain. They attended the same high school in Minneapolis and in 1974 as teenagers became bandmates in the band Grand Central and the rest is history!



