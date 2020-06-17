Channel Tres Remixes Joji's "Gimme Love"



Today, Joji releases a remix by Channel Tres that completely transforms his recent single, "Gimme Love." While Joji's original "Gimme Love" had what he described as a "sense of urgency but calm," Channel Tres bends the frenetic pop anthem into an introspective club groove. Instead of sprinting towards urgency, this new take on "Gimme Love" seeks out peace at a much slower and headier pace - a testament to Joji's multi-faceted songwriting and Tres' nuanced understanding of the potential dance music possesses.



Pushing the vibe of the original in a different direction, Channel Tres says, "I tried to make the remix soft and sensual, like something on a smooth jazz radio station that you could still use in a DJ set." Joji puts it bluntly: "It makes me tingly."



In addition to sharing the "Gimme Love" remix, Joji has confirmed that the release date for his new album 'Nectar' has been rescheduled to September 25 via 88Rising, distributed by 12Tone Music.



ABOUT JOJI:

Joji is one of the most enthralling artists of the digital age. He has a total vision for his work, not just in the writing and producing of his music, but artwork, videos, merch, and live performances as well. It's a fully realized world that his fans can inhabit and explore—and see themselves in. "My music is not biographical," he says, but even still, the deep, heavily shaded emotions in his songs are genuine and they speak to anyone who has ever felt stuck on the outside looking in, who knows what it means to not belong. In 2019, Joji sold-out his North America tour within minutes and performed at some of the most coveted festivals across the world, including Reading & Leeds in the UK and Lollapalooza. As Joji surpasses 4.2 billion global streams, 2020 promises to be his biggest year to date.



ABOUT CHANNEL TRES:

Since the release of last year's



PRAISE FOR JOJI:

"One of the greatest transformations in modern pop culture...Joji will make you cry"

— ROLLING STONE

"Anthemic .. .cathartic"

— PITCHFORK

"Superstar"

— i-D

"Idiosyncratic, complex songs that speak to listeners mired in end times malaise"

— TIME

"Extraordinary range and continuous commitment to the elegiac sound he's known for"

— HYPEBEAST

"Powerful vocals...highlights his growth as an artist"

— COMPLEX

"ambitious... a true achievement"

— E!

"Dynamic...expansive"

