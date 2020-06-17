Blue Eyed Christ Releases Music Video For Title Single Off Of Prescient New Album, 'World On Fire,' Featuring En Esch And Mea Fisher;' 'World On Fire' Out Now Via Distortion Productions





"World on Fire combines the energy and political anthems on my first album mixed with the personal themes I'm also known for. It's time to get this message out there again and that message is loud and angry. My songwriting and production has never been better" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA based Electronic Industrial Rock artist BLUE EYED CHRIST has released a unique, experiential concept video for "World on Fire," the title track off of the May 22nd released LP. Originally premiered on ReGen Magazine, and featuring EN ESCH and MEA FISHER, the visual experience for "World on Fire" was created by long time video collaborator neiL kuLL."A gripping indictment of a world obsessed with materialism. Mea Fisher'ssaccharine and sardonic voice laughs and mocks a society in the throes ofcollapse, while EN ESCH slithers his way through the speakers to ensnareyou. Norten's strutting rhythms, sirenesque electronics, and virulentatmospheres evocative of the '90s electro/industrial era with a pristineyet gritty sheen." - ReGen Magazine"It was great having Mea and En Esch involved! It makes the chorus like an industrial choir. Mea takes the high parts, I'm the tenor, and En Esch is the baritone. I'm also currently working on their upcoming project doing some production and mixing." - John D. NortenWorld on Fire is BEC's 5th studio album and first in 6 years, coming after the release of the 2018 Trash Deity album Cross & Divide with Groovie Mann (My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult). The 11 track assault of World on Fire finds the Chicago born artist returning to his WAX TRAX! influences, juxtaposing raw EBM/Industrial elements with modern production and real world themes. The title track from the album, a video for which is forthcoming, features former LORDS OF ACID vocalist MEA FISHER and ex-KMFDM member EN ESCH. Due out 5/22. World on Fire is available to pre-order via DISTORTION PRODUCTIONS Now!Track List:1. Start the Show2. Stop the Show!3. America 4. Manic Adderall (Nation of the Damned)5. Massive React6. Take It the the Streets7. World on Fire (Feat. En Esch and Mea Fisher)8. The System Pt. 19. The System Pt. 210. The Wait is Over (Feat. Swindy)11. The Slow Reverse"Blue Eyed Christ's lyrics often lend themselves to various interpretations. Upon reviewing the song, I was struck by the multiple directions his words could be decoded into themes relevant throughout past, present and future. I started to researching old government PSA's, self-promoting manufacturing films & proto-infomercials throughout history in order to locate slices of "civilized" culture which could be utilized for illustrating the various concepts suggested within the lyrics of this song. People dance around their possessions, celebrating their ability to consume while governments utilize the same raw materials to build machines of surveillance & war.Now with the advent of cell phone cameras, social media, internet spambots, propaganda farms & the increasing ease of access to such tools (and the resulting misinformation being generated and digested on a minute-by-minute basis), society sails further and faster into this hall of mirrors - gleefully making images of our lives to convince each other that opinions are more valuable than truth, feelings more important than fact, that we're all doing just fine/not-fine, civilization is ticking along nicely/not-nicely - reveling in shortsighted, personal agendas... while outside, the world burns. "▪ neiL kuLLBlue Eyed Christ is the Electronic Industrial Rock project of established Producer/Engineer John D. Norten. John has worked with many of the biggest artists in music helping them achieve their visions (Prince, Fergie, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre).In contrast, Blue Eyed Christ is 100% John's artistic vision in the studio. That vision is the visceral combination of heavy electronic industrial rock mixed with personal lyrics and just the right balance of hooks and noise. Blue Eyed Christ is the combination of John's experimental Chicago Trax background mixed with the pop and polished sheen he brings to other Artists.In 1991, while still in his teens, Chicago's John D. Norten signed his first international recording contract under the band name Blue Eyed Christ to famed Belgian EBM label KK Records. The first Album, Leaders + Followers, was released that same year. Blue Eyed Christ still enjoys a loyal following today and Leaders +Followers is considered an EBM classic.In 1995 John recorded the second Blue Eyed Christ Album, Crash, while working at Chicago Trax Recording Studios. At the same time he assembled an intense live band that helped further create a buzz throughout the music industry.2002 saw the release of the third Blue Eyed Christ album, American Whore, with a new Los Angeles Live band taking on the underground club circuit.With a new studio savvy, 2014 saw the release of A Rush and a Thrill, a whirlwind ride straight into the world of Blue Eyed Christ. Eric Zimmerman (Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry) directed the decadent " Freakshow " concept video short recorded on Halloween of that year.A chance meeting at an art event in 2015 led to the formation of Trash Deity with Groovie Man (My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult). Metropolis Records caught wind and released the debut Trash Deity Album, Cross & Divide, Sept 2018.Energized by the current chaos and state of the world, John is releasing the first Blue Eyed Christ Album in 6 years, World on Fire."World on Fire combines the energy and political anthems on my first album mixed with the personal themes I'm also known for. It's time to get this message out there again and that message is loud and angry. My songwriting and production has never been better"



