News
Pop / Rock 17/06/2020

K-POP Group, Cravity, Release "Cloud 9" Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-Pop Rookie boy band, CRAVITY, release a euphoric music video for "Cloud 9," off their debut album CRAVITY SEASON1. "Cloud 9" is meant to showcase a different side of the nine members to their fans, with its upbeat sound and fresh visuals, as opposed to their debut single "Break All The Rules," which MTV News referred to as "electrifying" and "rebellious."

"We made many great memories through this track during the hot summer days! Whenever I listen to this song, it makes me think of delightful moments where we spent time together practicing our choreography, shooting the photos and the music video. It's like a treasure, which makes me extremely happy" says Vocalist Seongmin. Wonjin adds; "This track makes us laugh together and brings us lots of energy and happiness. It makes our bond stronger thus making our teamwork improve. It helps us to unite as one."

The video for "Cloud 9" follows the release of CRAVITY's debut album, which caused a wave of intrigue and excitement here in the states, with mentions in PAPER Magazine, Access, iHeart, J-14, MTV News, Earmilk, and Rolling Stone who referred to their title track as "An anthemic track from the K-pop rookies that combines 808-style riffs with the melodic sensibilities of early-2000s boybands (extended dance break included)." In addition to that, CRAVITY made a splash on social media, debuting at No. 12 on Billboard's Social 50 chart for the week dated April 25.

Rapper and Leader Serim leaves us with a final statement; "It's a great pleasure that we are able to show our fans our very refreshing track "Cloud 9." It definitely has a different atmosphere from our title track "Break All The Rules," so please look forward to it!"






