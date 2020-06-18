Jon Pardi Premieres "Ain't Always The Cowboy" Music Video



"I feel like the topic of the song hasn't been written about in this way, and I love songs that approach things differently and offer fresh perspectives," said Pardi.



"Ain't Always The Cowboy" was co-written by Josh Thompson and



The ACM and CMA award-winning artist recently celebrated a series of additional career milestones, reaching a Million digital single certifications and 1 Million album equivalent units. Pardi's 3x Platinum, chart-topping hit "Dirt on My Boots" spent multiple weeks at #1, and both #1 hits "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache On the Dance Floor" have been certified 2x Platinum." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jon Pardi premiered his official music video for "Ain't Always The Cowboy" today on YouTube. Directed by Carlos Ruiz, the video highlights Pardi's love of the West and barrel racing, while turning the tables on the typical romantic narrative. A long-time fan favorite track, "Ain't Always The Cowboy" is the second-highest streamed song off his critically-acclaimed, ACM nominated album Heartache Medication. The hit is currently in the Top 30 at Country radio and has garnered nearly 50 Million streams to date. Pardi first debuted the song on ABC's "Good Morning America.""I feel like the topic of the song hasn't been written about in this way, and I love songs that approach things differently and offer fresh perspectives," said Pardi."Ain't Always The Cowboy" was co-written by Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney, and is the follow up to Pardi's fourth #1 hit, the GOLD-certified "Heartache Medication," which surpassed 240 Million on-demand streams.The ACM and CMA award-winning artist recently celebrated a series of additional career milestones, reaching a Million digital single certifications and 1 Million album equivalent units. Pardi's 3x Platinum, chart-topping hit "Dirt on My Boots" spent multiple weeks at #1, and both #1 hits "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache On the Dance Floor" have been certified 2x Platinum." Night Shift " and "She Ain't In It"-also off Pardi's award-winning breakthrough #1 album, California Sunrise - have also reached Platinum status. Additionally, "Heartache Medication," the title-track off of Pardi's ACM Album of The Year Nominated LP, has been officially RIAA GOLD certified.



