Kylie Morgan Premieres "Hometown Heartland" Series With American Songwriter



Filmed a few months ago in her hometown of Newcastle, OK, the series gives fans a glimpse into Kylie's upbringing and her journey to pursue her dreams in Nashville.

"Some say it all starts with a song, but for me it started with the place that made me who I am and inspired all of those songs," shares Kylie. "I am beyond excited for everyone to see where it all began!"



Most recently, Kylie released the autobiographical song "Break Things" which has continued to accumulate impressive streaming numbers. The song has amassed over five million streams in the past five weeks with weekly streaming volume up nearly 90% from just six weeks ago. Listener Shazams were also up almost 30% week over week.



The Oklahoma native starting writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Kylie to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call



Kylie was just selected as one of three artists for the CMA KixStart program where she will receive unique opportunities to participate in events as well as connect with industry professionals. Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT's Listen Up Class of 2019, CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020, SiriusXM's On The Horizon, Taste of Country's Artists to Watch and Pandora's Artists to Watch for 2020. Kylie has previously toured with artists including Dan + Shay,

An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. She recently created the #namasteathome series where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts.

Fans can also click HERE to listen to a special "Break Things" playlist.

For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit www.KylieMorgan.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Morgan premieres the first episode of her new "Hometown Heartland" series with American Songwriter today.Filmed a few months ago in her hometown of Newcastle, OK, the series gives fans a glimpse into Kylie's upbringing and her journey to pursue her dreams in Nashville."Some say it all starts with a song, but for me it started with the place that made me who I am and inspired all of those songs," shares Kylie. "I am beyond excited for everyone to see where it all began!"Most recently, Kylie released the autobiographical song "Break Things" which has continued to accumulate impressive streaming numbers. The song has amassed over five million streams in the past five weeks with weekly streaming volume up nearly 90% from just six weeks ago. Listener Shazams were also up almost 30% week over week.The Oklahoma native starting writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Kylie to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call Music City home. Recognizing Kylie's unique talent, the SMACKSongs team signed her to their roster under the guidance of GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.Kylie was just selected as one of three artists for the CMA KixStart program where she will receive unique opportunities to participate in events as well as connect with industry professionals. Kylie has been named to several Artists to Watch lists including CMT's Listen Up Class of 2019, CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020, SiriusXM's On The Horizon, Taste of Country's Artists to Watch and Pandora's Artists to Watch for 2020. Kylie has previously toured with artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington. Kylie is currently in the studio working on her debut album with producers Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson.An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. She recently created the #namasteathome series where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts.Fans can also click HERE to listen to a special "Break Things" playlist.For a full list of tour dates, news, images and more, visit www.KylieMorgan.com



