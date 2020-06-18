Country Music Star Josh Turner Pays Homage To His "Mount Rushmore Of Country Music" With Compelling New Studio Album "Country State Of Mind" To Be Released August 21

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-platinum-selling country music star Josh Turner
invites fans to join him in scaling what the charismatic performer likes to call his "Mount Rushmore of Country Music" on his outstanding new studio album Country State
of Mind, scheduled for release August 21 on MCA Nashville/Universal Music. The 12-song collection finds Turner in an enlightened "country state of mind" as he pays homage to a cross-section of classic country music icons, including five legends who have long held a firm place in his musical journey: Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams, "I've always said that any song you hear coming from my voice, you're going to hear bits and pieces of those five guys," says Turner. "They taught me how to be Josh Turner."
Earlier today, Josh Turner
treated fans to an exclusive first look at Country State
of Mind during a special Facebook Live session.
Country State
of Mind showcases Turner as a disciple of country music history, with the album spanning more than half a century of classic country music, encompassing both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts, many of which hold deep personal meaning. Turner also invited other stellar country voices - some heroes, some contemporaries - to join him in the studio as he crafted his celebration of classic country.
The new rendition of the Randy Travis
classic "Forever and Ever, Amen" marks Travis' first recording session since an incapacitating 2013 stroke. "Randy has always been my hero. He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer," recounts Turner. "He's an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special." Early in his career, Turner often performed Vern Gosdin's first chart-topping single, "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance (You're Gonna Love Me Tonight)," and has long dreamed of re-introducing it to a new generation of listeners, and he also teams up with John Andersonto reprise Anderson's 1993 hit "I've Got It Made." Turner also plays guitar for the first time on one of his albums on his renditions of Johnny Cash's "The Caretaker" and Hank Williams' "Alone and Forsaken" — the album's oldest, and darkest, songs. Country Music
Hall of Famer Kris Kristofferson joined Turner to record a new version of his 1973 chart-topper "Why Me". Other standout tracks include the title track, originally a 1986 hit for Hank Williams Jr., which becomes a duet with fellow Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson; the members of Runaway June take George
Jones' part on "You Don't Seem to Miss Me," and Maddie & Tae
sing with Turner on "Desperately," a 2004 single for George
Strait and the album's newest song.
With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Josh Turner
is one of country music's most recognizable hit-makers. Turner has scored recognition from the GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, GMA Dove and Inspirational Country Music
Awards. As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than 8.5 million units, topped more than 2.5 billion in global streaming, and populated radio with such memorable hits as "Hometown Girl," "Would You Go With Me," "Your Man," "Time Is Love," "Why Don't We Just Dance
" and "Long Black
Train."
Country State
of Mind Track Listing:
I'm No Stranger To The Rain
I've Got It Made (Duet with John Anderson)
Why Me (Duet with Kris Kristofferson)
Country State
Of Mind (Duet with Chris Janson)
I Can Tell By The Way You Dance
Alone And Forsaken (Featuring Allison
Moorer)
Forever And Ever, Amen (With Special Guest Randy Travis)
Midnight In Montgomery
Good Ol' Boys
You Don't Seem To Miss Me (Featuring Runaway June)
Desperately (Featuring Maddie & Tae)
The Caretaker