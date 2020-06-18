Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 18/06/2020

Black Pumas Perform 'Colors' On Late Night With Seth Meyers

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, musical guest Black Pumas performs their song "Colors."

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list.
Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update."
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.






