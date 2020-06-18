Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 18/06/2020

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Perform 'Harmony, Perfect Harmony'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons released a video on YouTube and Facebook, performing a virtual rendition of 'Harmony, Perfect Harmony.'
"We can't be out on the road with you all, but we can still come together," the video's caption reads.

The Four Seasons are an American rock and pop band that became internationally successful in the 1960s and 1970s. Since 1970, they have also been known at times as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. In 1960, the band known as The Four Lovers evolved into the Four Seasons, with Frankie Valli as the lead singer, Bob Gaudio (formerly of the Royal Teens) on keyboards and tenor vocals, Tommy DeVito on lead guitar and baritone vocals, and Nick Massi on electric bass and bass vocals.

Their story, and music, are the basis for the musical Jersey Boys. The musical ran on Broadway from 2005 to 2017, and since its debut it has been on two North American national tours and two national tours of The UK and Ireland. There have been productions of the show in London's West End, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Melbourne and other Australian cities, Singapore, South Africa, The Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, and China. Jersey Boys won four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.






