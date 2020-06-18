The Weeknd, Kaytranada & Daniel Caesar Nominated For 2020 Polaris Music Prize

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 2020 Polaris Music
Prize 40 album Long List has been revealed. Out of 223 albums in consideration, the 201-member jury selected the likes of The Weeknd
(After Hours), KAYTRANADA (BUBBA), Daniel
Caesar (CASE STUDY 01), Jessie
Reyez (Before Love Came to Kill Us), dvsn (A Muse In Her Feelings) and Men I Trust
(Oncle Jazz).
The 40 album Long List will be cut down to 10 and announced live on a CBC Music
radio special on July 15. The winner of the Canadian Album of the Year, which will be "judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales," will be awarded $50,000 CAD while the other nine albums on the Short List will receive $3,000 CAD each.es the Long List and Short List.
Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:
Allie X - Cape God
Anachnid - Dreamweaver
Aquakultre - Legacy
Marie-Pierre Arthur - Des feux pour voir
Backxwash - God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
Badge Époque Ensemble - Badge Époque Ensemble
Begonia - Fear
P'tit Belliveau - Greatest Hits Vol. 1
Caribou
- Suddenly
Daniel
Caesar - CASE STUDY 01
Chocolat - Jazz engagé
Louis-Jean Cormier - Quand la nuit tombe
Corridor - Junior
dvsn - A Muse In Her Feelings
Jacques Greene - Dawn Chorus
Sarah
Harmer - Are You Gone
Ice Cream
- FED UP
Junia-T - Studio Monk
Kaytranada - Bubba
Flore Laurentienne - Volume 1
Cindy Lee - What's Tonight To Eternity?
Men I Trust
- Oncle Jazz
nêhiyawak - nipiy
OBUXUM - Re-Birth
Owen Pallett - Island
Pantayo - Pantayo
Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia
Joel Plaskett - 44
William Prince
- Reliever
Jessie
Reyez - BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
Andy Shauf - The Neon Skyline
Riit - ataataga
Super Duty Tough Work - Studies in Grey
U.S. Girls - Heavy
Light
Leif Vollebekk - New Ways
Wares - Survival
The Weeknd
- After Hours
WHOOP-Szo - Warrior
Down
Witch Prophet - DNA Activation
Zen Bamboo - GLU