Zen Bamboo - GLU New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2020 Polaris Music Prize 40 album Long List has been revealed. Out of 223 albums in consideration, the 201-member jury selected the likes of The Weeknd (After Hours), KAYTRANADA (BUBBA), Daniel Caesar (CASE STUDY 01), Jessie Reyez (Before Love Came to Kill Us), dvsn (A Muse In Her Feelings) and Men I Trust (Oncle Jazz).The 40 album Long List will be cut down to 10 and announced live on a CBC Music radio special on July 15. The winner of the Canadian Album of the Year, which will be "judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales," will be awarded $50,000 CAD while the other nine albums on the Short List will receive $3,000 CAD each.es the Long List and Short List.Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:Allie X - Cape GodAnachnid - DreamweaverAquakultre - LegacyMarie-Pierre Arthur - Des feux pour voirBackxwash - God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of ItBadge Époque Ensemble - Badge Époque EnsembleBegonia - FearP'tit Belliveau - Greatest Hits Vol. 1 Caribou - Suddenly Daniel Caesar - CASE STUDY 01Chocolat - Jazz engagéLouis-Jean Cormier - Quand la nuit tombeCorridor - Juniordvsn - A Muse In Her FeelingsJacques Greene - Dawn Chorus Sarah Harmer - Are You GoneIce Cream - FED UPJunia-T - Studio MonkKaytranada - BubbaFlore Laurentienne - Volume 1Cindy Lee - What's Tonight To Eternity?Men I Trust - Oncle Jazznêhiyawak - nipiyOBUXUM - Re-BirthOwen Pallett - IslandPantayo - PantayoLido Pimienta - Miss ColombiaJoel Plaskett - 44William Prince - Reliever Jessie Reyez - BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL USAndy Shauf - The Neon SkylineRiit - ataatagaSuper Duty Tough Work - Studies in GreyU.S. Girls - Heavy LightLeif Vollebekk - New WaysWares - SurvivalThe Weeknd - After HoursWHOOP-Szo - Warrior DownWitch Prophet - DNA ActivationZen Bamboo - GLU



