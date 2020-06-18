Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 18/06/2020

The Weeknd, Kaytranada & Daniel Caesar Nominated For 2020 Polaris Music Prize

The Weeknd, Kaytranada & Daniel Caesar Nominated For 2020 Polaris Music Prize

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2020 Polaris Music Prize 40 album Long List has been revealed. Out of 223 albums in consideration, the 201-member jury selected the likes of The Weeknd (After Hours), KAYTRANADA (BUBBA), Daniel Caesar (CASE STUDY 01), Jessie Reyez (Before Love Came to Kill Us), dvsn (A Muse In Her Feelings) and Men I Trust (Oncle Jazz).

The 40 album Long List will be cut down to 10 and announced live on a CBC Music radio special on July 15. The winner of the Canadian Album of the Year, which will be "judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales," will be awarded $50,000 CAD while the other nine albums on the Short List will receive $3,000 CAD each.es the Long List and Short List.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:
Allie X - Cape God
Anachnid - Dreamweaver
Aquakultre - Legacy
Marie-Pierre Arthur - Des feux pour voir
Backxwash - God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
Badge Époque Ensemble - Badge Époque Ensemble
Begonia - Fear
P'tit Belliveau - Greatest Hits Vol. 1
Caribou - Suddenly
Daniel Caesar - CASE STUDY 01
Chocolat - Jazz engagé
Louis-Jean Cormier - Quand la nuit tombe
Corridor - Junior
dvsn - A Muse In Her Feelings
Jacques Greene - Dawn Chorus
Sarah Harmer - Are You Gone
Ice Cream - FED UP
Junia-T - Studio Monk
Kaytranada - Bubba
Flore Laurentienne - Volume 1
Cindy Lee - What's Tonight To Eternity?
Men I Trust - Oncle Jazz
nêhiyawak - nipiy
OBUXUM - Re-Birth
Owen Pallett - Island
Pantayo - Pantayo
Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia
Joel Plaskett - 44
William Prince - Reliever
Jessie Reyez - BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
Andy Shauf - The Neon Skyline
Riit - ataataga
Super Duty Tough Work - Studies in Grey
U.S. Girls - Heavy Light
Leif Vollebekk - New Ways
Wares - Survival
The Weeknd - After Hours
WHOOP-Szo - Warrior Down
Witch Prophet - DNA Activation
Zen Bamboo - GLU






Most read news of the week
San Francisco Indie/Power Pop Band Cocktails Releasing New Album 'Catastrophic Entertainment' On July 1, 2020
Concore Entertainment In Partnership With TNA Entertainment Collaborate To Release "I'll Give My Soul" Music Video From The Upcoming Animation Motion Picture And Animated Series, She-Kings
Founding Members Of Blue Oyster Cult Team Up With Deko Entertainment And Launch Rockheart Records And New Joe Bouchard Release
BET Announces Official Nominations For The "BET Awards" 2020
GoGo Penguin Releases New Self-titled Album Via Blue Note Records
Dylan Hartigan Announces Summer Drive-In Movie Tour, Debuts Music Video For New Single "What's In The Cards"
Get Ready For The Hottest Night Of Country Music When 'CMA Best Of Fest' Airs July 9 On ABC
Clouzine International Music Awards Started To Accept Submissions For All Genres
Chloe x Halle Releases New Video "Forgive Me" To Celebrate The Release Of New Album "Ungodly Hour"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0263190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026059150695801 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how